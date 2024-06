Yusaku Maezawa is the founder of ZOZO, Inc. which was founded in 1998.

He held the title of Representative Director from 1998 to 2017.

Currently, he holds the position of Director at Bracket, Inc. since 2013, Director at ZOZOTOWN Hongkong Co. Ltd.

since 2011, and Representative Director at Maezawa Fund KK since 2020.

Mr. Maezawa's former position was Director at Start Today Consulting Co., Ltd.