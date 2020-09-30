Connexion
10x Genomics, Inc. TXG

10X GENOMICS, INC.

(TXG)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 30/09 22:00:01
124.68 USD   -0.23%
06/0810X GENOMICS, INC. : publication des résultats semestriels
06/0510X GENOMICS, INC. : publication des résultats trimestriels
ETFs positionnés sur 10X GENOMICS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD1.85%0.06%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...0.91%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 123,13 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 124,97 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 12,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,48%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -20,0%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
10X GENOMICS, INC.63.90%13 117
BIOMÉRIEUX66.86%18 395
DIASORIN S.P.A.50.17%11 138
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.67.38%10 197
NATERA, INC.115.70%6 108
GUANGZHOU WONDFO BIOTECH CO.,LTD60.42%4 236
