    AL2SI   FR0013341781

2CRSI

(AL2SI)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:35 01/12/2022
2.280 EUR   -0.22%
2CRSi : Rapport financier semestriel au 31.08.2022

01/12/2022 | 18:34
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL

AU 31 AOÛT 2022

SOMMAIRE

1 .

PRÉSENTATION DU GROUPE

1.1.

Présentation générale du Groupe . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

1.2.

2CRSi . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 10

1.3.

Boston Limited . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.24

1.4.

Bios IT. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 29

1.5.

Escape Technology . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 31

1.6.

Green Computing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 33

1.7.

Mission, vision, stratégie et perspectives. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 36

1.8.

Recherche et innovation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.44

2 .

RAPPORT SEMESTRIEL D'ACTIVITÉ

2.1.

Principaux faits marquants du premier semestre de l'exercice 2022-23 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 54

2.2.

Présentation générale du résultat et de la situation financière . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 58

2.3.

Principaux risques et principales incertitudes pour les 6 mois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

61

restants de l'exercice

3 .

COMPTES CONSOLIDÉS SEMESTRIELS

3.1.

Comptes consolidés semestriels. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 64

3.2.

Compte de résultat consolidé semestriel et État du résultat global consolidé. . . . . . .

.64

3.3.

Bilan consolidé semestriel . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.66

3.4.

Variation des capitaux propres consolidés semestriels . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 67

3.5.

Tableau de flux de trésorerie consolidé semestriel . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.68

3.6.

Annexe aux comptes consolidés semestriels . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.69

3.7.

Autres informations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 94

4 . ATTESTATION DU RESPONSABLE DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

2CRSI SA published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 17:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
