  7. Fonds Positionnés
    TWOU

2U, INC.

(TWOU)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 21/04 22:00:00
37.76 USD   +2.92%
17/03Cinq acteurs de l'enseignement à surveiller en bourse
11/01STRATÉGIE  : les quatre meilleurs fonds US 2020
20202U, INC. : Un soutien à mettre à profit
ETFs positionnés sur 2U, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Rize Education Tech and Digital Lea...-0.50%9.06%-NCActions
WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF...-1.44%1.59%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie
WisdomTree Cloud Computing - Acc -...-4.04%1.52%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF - ...-3.05%0.55%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-0.29%0.03%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...0.09%0.02%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Décryptage
Cinq acteurs de l'enseignement à surveiller en bourse
Graphique 2U, INC.
Durée : Période :
2U, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique 2U, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Objectif de cours Moyen 58,58 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 37,76 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 96,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 55,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 19,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
2U, INC.-8.30%2 730
ACCENTURE PLC10.49%183 448
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.84%154 221
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION5.75%123 459
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.39%82 511
INFOSYS LIMITED7.61%76 062
