3D Systems Corporation

3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(DDD)
ETFs positionnés sur 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF -...5.18%0.17%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD6.26%0.09%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD4.60%0.03%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...-0.72%0.01%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,83 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,24 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 6,76%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -21,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -55,5%
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION7.25%1 395
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.1.06%55 538
HP INC.1.50%32 189
GOERTEK INC.0.96%18 781
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.1.72%16 329
WESTERN DIGITAL-3.57%16 250
