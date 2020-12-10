Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  7C Solarparken AG    HRPK   DE000A11QW68

7C SOLARPARKEN AG

(HRPK)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique 7C SOLARPARKEN AG
Durée : Période :
7C Solarparken AG : Graphique analyse technique 7C Solarparken AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,25 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 17,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
7C SOLARPARKEN AG21.78%332
NEXTERA ENERGY21.69%144 345
ENEL S.P.A.15.38%100 440
IBERDROLA, S.A.22.44%83 329
ORSTED A/S52.10%71 641
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.33%67 348
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ