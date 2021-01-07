Connexion
A10 NETWORKS, INC.

(ATEN)
ETFs positionnés sur A10 NETWORKS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Rize Cybersecurity and Data Privacy...-2.34%2.03%-MondeActions - Technologies de l'information
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF - ...-1.20%0.55%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...4.73%0.05%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD4.60%0.02%Etats UnisActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 13,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,68 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 55,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 39,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 24,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
A10 NETWORKS, INC.-1.83%743
ORACLE CORPORATION-3.28%184 208
SAP SE-1.62%154 253
INTUIT INC.-4.96%99 653
SERVICENOW INC.-7.84%98 939
DOCUSIGN, INC.0.70%41 761
