AB Volvo est le 1er constructeur européen de camions et le n° 3 mondial. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - vente de camions (66,3%) : 246 272 véhicules vendus en 2023 (marques entre Volvo, Renault, Eicher et Mack) ; - vente de matériel de construction (18,7%) : excavateurs, chargeurs, pelleteuses, pelles hydrauliques, niveleuses, tombereaux, etc. ; - prestations de services financiers (4,3%) ; - vente de bus et de châssis (4%) : 2e fabricant mondial de bus ; - vente de pièces, de systèmes de commande et de moteurs marins et industriels (3,7%) : destinés aux bateaux de croisière et de commerce, et à des applications industrielles (unités d'irrigation, chariots élévateurs, générateurs d'électricité, etc.) ; - autres (3%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Europe (42,8%), Amérique du Nord (29,8%), Asie (12%), Amérique du Sud (8,9%), Afrique et Océanie (6,5%).

Secteur Véhicules et machines lourdes