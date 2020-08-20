Cours AB Volvo
Actions
VOLV B
SE0000115446
Véhicules et machines lourdes
PEA
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|286 SEK
|+5,46 %
|+5,93 %
|+9,13 %
|10:08
|CA 2024 *
|515 Md 48,83 Md 44,67 Md
|CA 2025 *
|539 Md 51,04 Md 46,69 Md
|Capitalisation
|553 Md 52,43 Md 47,97 Md
|Résultat net 2024 *
|49,11 Md 4,65 Md 4,26 Md
|Résultat net 2025 *
|52,27 Md 4,95 Md 4,53 Md
|VE / CA 2024 *
|0,91 x
|Trésorerie nette 2024 *
|84,18 Md 7,98 Md 7,3 Md
|Trésorerie nette 2025 *
|98,77 Md 9,36 Md 8,56 Md
|VE / CA 2025 *
|0,84 x
|PER 2024 *
11,2 x
|PER 2025 *
10,6 x
|Employés
|91 242
|Rendement 2024 *
6,58 %
|Rendement 2025 *
5,91 %
|Flottant
|83,05 %
|+4,11 %
|+4,38 %
|+3,80 %
|+6,15 %
|-3,73 %
|+13,79 %
|+7,53 %
|Dirigeants
|Titre
|Age
|Depuis
Martin Lundstedt CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|57
|22/10/15
Mats Backman DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|56
|01/10/23
|Compliance Officer
|50
|01/01/07
|Administrateurs
|Titre
|Age
|Depuis
Jan Carlson BRD
|Director/Board Member
|64
|06/04/22
|Director/Board Member
|72
|02/04/14
Kurt Jofs BRD
|Director/Board Member
|66
|18/06/20
CALL
|CALL
|Certificat Turbo
|Illimité
|5
4,395 EUR
30
CALL
|CALL
|Certificat Turbo
|Illimité
|1
7,59 EUR
30
CALL
|CALL
|Certificat Turbo
|Illimité
|1
12,2 EUR
30
CALL
|CALL
|Certificat Turbo
|Illimité
|1
3,17 EUR
28
CALL
|CALL
|Certificat Turbo
|Illimité
|1
4,91 EUR
30
|6,24%
|773 M€
|+12,63 %
|4,31%
|249 M€
|+9,37 %
|4,06%
|212 M€
|+16,54 %
|2,79%
|654 M€
|+9,53 %
|2,48%
|7 M€
|+8,64 %
|TRUSTEAM ROC EUROPE A
|Non
|1.67M EUR
|+17,00 %
|INVESCO ENERGY TRNSTN FD A ACC
|Non
|1.99M USD
|0,00 %
|BNPP ENERGIE & INDUSTRIE EUROPE ISR CLSS
|Non
|0.61M EUR
|+17,00 %
|NORDIC EQUITIES STRATEGY
|Non
|33.7M SEK
|+13,00 %
|DNB FUND NORDIC EQUITIES RETAIL A
|Non
|2.01M EUR
|+4,00 %
|18/07/24
|285,7
|+5,35 %
|2 808 687
|17/07/24
|271,2
|-1,56 %
|4 628 296
|16/07/24
|275,5
|+0,84 %
|2 059 086
|15/07/24
|273,2
|-0,98 %
|2 009 251
|12/07/24
|275,9
|+2,34 %
|2 740 091
Cours en différé Nasdaq Stockholm, Le 18 juillet 2024 à 11:23
INTERVIEW - Jim Rowan, PDG de Volvo Car : meilleure rentabilité grâce à la baisse des prix du lithium et aux hausses de prix
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+7,53 %
|52,48 Md
|+19,97 %
|6,58 Md
|-8,19 %
|3,4 Md
|+5,76 %
|2,27 Md
|-0,33 %
|2,23 Md
|-9,28 %
|2,2 Md
|-8,90 %
|1,05 Md
|+5,57 %
|1,03 Md
|-.--%
|697 M
|+29,87 %
|639 M