Action VOLV B AB VOLVO
Cours AB Volvo

Actions

VOLV B

SE0000115446

Véhicules et machines lourdes

PEA

Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe
Autres places de cotation
 11:53:58 18/07/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
286 SEK +5,46 % Graphique intraday de AB Volvo +5,93 % +9,13 %
10:08 VOLVO B : JP Morgan est neutre sur le titre ZD
09:54 L'Europe ouvre en baisse, l'attention se tourne vers la BCE RE

Données financières

CA 2024 * 515 Md 48,83 Md 44,67 Md CA 2025 * 539 Md 51,04 Md 46,69 Md Capitalisation 553 Md 52,43 Md 47,97 Md
Résultat net 2024 * 49,11 Md 4,65 Md 4,26 Md Résultat net 2025 * 52,27 Md 4,95 Md 4,53 Md VE / CA 2024 * 0,91 x
Trésorerie nette 2024 * 84,18 Md 7,98 Md 7,3 Md Trésorerie nette 2025 * 98,77 Md 9,36 Md 8,56 Md VE / CA 2025 * 0,84 x
PER 2024 *
11,2 x
PER 2025 *
10,6 x
Employés 91 242
Rendement 2024 *
6,58 %
Rendement 2025 *
5,91 %
Flottant 83,05 %
Dernières actualités sur AB Volvo

VOLVO B : JP Morgan est neutre sur le titre ZD
L'Europe ouvre en baisse, l'attention se tourne vers la BCE RE
Volvo bat les attentes au T2 et annonce une normalisation de la demande RE
Le tir groupé sur la Chine assomme la tech Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Publicis essuie les plâtres, Alstom et Vinci engrangent Our Logo
AB Volvo affiche un résultat attribuable en hausse au premier semestre, mais des ventes nettes en baisse MT
Le constructeur de camions Volvo dépasse les attentes en matière de bénéfices mais déclare que la demande se normalise RE
Le bénéfice d'exploitation du deuxième trimestre du constructeur de camions Volvo dépasse les attentes RE
Volvo Cars blâme les tarifs douaniers de l'UE et réduit ses prévisions de ventes pour 2024 RE
Le gouvernement américain promet 1,7 milliard de dollars de subventions pour soutenir la fabrication et l'assemblage de VE MT
Les États-Unis accordent près de 1,1 milliard de dollars de subventions à Stellantis et à GM pour la production de véhicules électriques RE
L'administration Biden va accorder près de 1,1 milliard de dollars à Stellantis et GM pour la production de véhicules électriques RE
VOLVO B : Jefferies à l'achat ZD
VOLVO B : RBC maintient son opinion neutre ZD
Le Groupe Volvo et Westport célèbrent un partenariat transformateur CI
Recommandations des analystes sur AB Volvo

VOLVO B : JP Morgan est neutre sur le titre ZD
VOLVO B : Jefferies à l'achat ZD
VOLVO B : RBC maintient son opinion neutre ZD
VOLVO B : Goldman Sachs à l'achat ZD
Communiqués société AB Volvo

Volvo : les ventes chutent Our Logo
Actualités dans d'autres langues sur AB Volvo

Knapp behauptet - Techaktien bleiben angeschlagen
Lkw-Bauer Volvo schneidet besser ab als erwartet
Bolsa de Madrid: El ataque rápido a China sorprende a las tecnológicas
AB Volvo Posts Higher H1 Attributable Income; Net Sales Down
Cotations et Performances

1 jour+4,11 %
1 semaine+4,38 %
Mois en cours+3,80 %
1 mois+6,15 %
3 mois-3,73 %
6 mois+13,79 %
Année en cours+7,53 %
Extrêmes de cours

1 semaine
264.40
Extrême 264.4
285.30
1 mois
262.60
Extrême 262.6
285.30
Année en cours
236.50
Extrême 236.5
321.10
1 an
213.40
Extrême 213.4
321.10
3 ans
148.24
Extrême 148.24
321.10
5 ans
95.00
Extrême 95
321.10
10 ans
71.00
Extrême 71
321.10
Dirigeants et Administrateurs - AB Volvo

Dirigeants TitreAgeDepuis
Martin Lundstedt CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 57 22/10/15
Mats Backman DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 56 01/10/23
Nina Karin Aresund CMP
 Compliance Officer 50 01/01/07
Administrateurs TitreAgeDepuis
Jan Carlson BRD
 Director/Board Member 64 06/04/22
Matti Juhani Alahuhta BRD
 Director/Board Member 72 02/04/14
Kurt Jofs BRD
 Director/Board Member 66 18/06/20
Produits Dérivés Populaires sur AB Volvo

MnemoTypeType de produit Maturité Elasticité Levier ParitéCoursVolume
Société Générale CP00Z Action AB Volvo
CALL
CALL Certificat Turbo Illimité - 5

4,395 EUR

30
Société Générale 168CS Action AB Volvo
CALL
CALL Certificat Turbo Illimité - 1

7,59 EUR

30
Société Générale 165CS Action AB Volvo
CALL
CALL Certificat Turbo Illimité - 1

12,2 EUR

30
Société Générale H335S Action AB Volvo
CALL
CALL Certificat Turbo Illimité - 1

3,17 EUR

28
Société Générale 9G36S Action AB Volvo
CALL
CALL Certificat Turbo Illimité - 1

4,91 EUR

30
ETFs positionnés sur AB Volvo

Nom Poids Encours Varia. 1 janv. Note Invest.
XACT OMXS30 ESG UCITS ETF - SEK ETF XACT OMXS30 ESG UCITS ETF - SEK
6,24% 773 M€ +12,63 %
XACT SVERIGE UCITS ETF - SEK ETF XACT Sverige UCITS ETF - SEK
4,31% 249 M€ +9,37 %
XACT NORDEN (UCITS ETF) - SEK ETF XACT NORDEN (UCITS ETF) - SEK
4,06% 212 M€ +16,54 %
XACT NORDIC HIGH DIVIDEND LOW VOLATILITY UCITS ETF - SEK ETF XACT Nordic High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF - SEK
2,79% 654 M€ +9,53 %
FIRST TRUST INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL STRENGTH ETF - CAD ETF First Trust International Capital Strength ETF - CAD
2,48% 7 M€ +8,64 % -
Fonds positionnés sur AB Volvo
NomPEAPositionVaria. 1 janv.Notation
TRUSTEAM ROC EUROPE A Non 1.67M EUR +17,00 %
INVESCO ENERGY TRNSTN FD A ACC Non 1.99M USD 0,00 %
BNPP ENERGIE & INDUSTRIE EUROPE ISR CLSS Non 0.61M EUR +17,00 %
NORDIC EQUITIES STRATEGY Non 33.7M SEK +13,00 %
DNB FUND NORDIC EQUITIES RETAIL A Non 2.01M EUR +4,00 %
Cotations

Date Cours Variation Volume
18/07/24 285,7 +5,35 % 2 808 687
17/07/24 271,2 -1,56 % 4 628 296
16/07/24 275,5 +0,84 % 2 059 086
15/07/24 273,2 -0,98 % 2 009 251
12/07/24 275,9 +2,34 % 2 740 091

Cours en différé Nasdaq Stockholm, Le 18 juillet 2024 à 11:23

Profil Société

AB Volvo est le 1er constructeur européen de camions et le n° 3 mondial. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - vente de camions (66,3%) : 246 272 véhicules vendus en 2023 (marques entre Volvo, Renault, Eicher et Mack) ; - vente de matériel de construction (18,7%) : excavateurs, chargeurs, pelleteuses, pelles hydrauliques, niveleuses, tombereaux, etc. ; - prestations de services financiers (4,3%) ; - vente de bus et de châssis (4%) : 2e fabricant mondial de bus ; - vente de pièces, de systèmes de commande et de moteurs marins et industriels (3,7%) : destinés aux bateaux de croisière et de commerce, et à des applications industrielles (unités d'irrigation, chariots élévateurs, générateurs d'électricité, etc.) ; - autres (3%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Europe (42,8%), Amérique du Nord (29,8%), Asie (12%), Amérique du Sud (8,9%), Afrique et Océanie (6,5%).
Secteur
Véhicules et machines lourdes
Agenda
07:20 - Q2 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour AB Volvo

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
20
Dernier Cours de Cloture
271,2 SEK
Objectif de cours Moyen
312 SEK
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+15,06 %
Consensus

Secteur Camions

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
AB VOLVO Action AB Volvo
+7,53 % 52,48 Md
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED Action Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited
+19,97 % 6,58 Md
JUNGHEINRICH AG Action Jungheinrich AG
-8,19 % 3,4 Md
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO.,LTD Action Sinotruk Jinan Truck Co.,Ltd
+5,76 % 2,27 Md
ANHUI HELI CO.,LTD. Action Anhui Heli Co.,Ltd.
-0,33 % 2,23 Md
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD. Action CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd.
-9,28 % 2,2 Md
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION Action Wabash National Corporation
-8,90 % 1,05 Md
MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD. Action Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.
+5,57 % 1,03 Md
KAMAZ PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY Action KAMAZ Publicly Traded Company
-.--% 697 M
KYOKUTO KAIHATSU KOGYO CO.,LTD. Action Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo Co.,Ltd.
+29,87 % 639 M
Camions
