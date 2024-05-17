Action ABBV ABBVIE INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

AbbVie Inc.

Actions

ABBV

US00287Y1091

Produits pharmaceutiques

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:04 16/05/2024 		Pré-ouverture 14:34:59
164,3 USD +0,33 % Graphique intraday de AbbVie Inc. 164,6 +0,15 %
14:02 ABBVIE INC. : Cantor Fitzgerald à l'achat ZM
08:24 En Direct des Marchés : Engie, Alstom, Vinci, ADP, Scor, Richemont, Carmat... Our Logo

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur AbbVie Inc.

ABBVIE INC. : Cantor Fitzgerald à l'achat ZM
En Direct des Marchés : Engie, Alstom, Vinci, ADP, Scor, Richemont, Carmat... Our Logo
La Chine toujours tiraillée Our Logo
Transcript : AbbVie Inc. Presents at Bank of America Health Care Conference 2024, May-15-2024 10:40 AM
Medincell : recul du titre après une étude clinique décevante CF
AbbVie et Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals s'associent pour développer des thérapies pour les troubles psychiatriques MT
Medincell : le titre grimpe pour sa reprise de cotation CF
ABBVIE INC. : Daiwa Securities n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
AbbVie annonce que l'organisme de réglementation canadien élargit l'indication de Qulipta pour couvrir la migraine chronique MT
Santé Canada approuve QULIPTA (atogepant) pour le traitement préventif de la migraine chronique chez les adultes CI
Medincell : cotation suspendue dans l'attente d'un communiqué CF
Alvotech fabriquera l'Adalimumab-ryvk, biosimilaire de Humira, pour Quallent MT
Le bric-à-brac de Zonebourse : Caterpillar quitte Paris, le cacao est moins chaud Our Logo
ABBVIE INC. : BMO Capital persiste à l'achat ZM
ABBVIE INC. : Mizuho Securities reste à l'achat ZM
ABBVIE INC. : Barclays réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Les principales nouvelles de la mi-journée : Google annonce son tout premier dividende ; les géants du pétrole sont en baisse suite à des résultats insuffisants ; le deuxième groupe Norfolk Southern Union soutient les candidats au conseil d'administration de l'investisseur activiste. MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur des soins de santé sont mitigées avant le marché vendredi MT
Alphabet : ExxonMobil, Microsoft...les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street AO
Transcript : AbbVie Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2024
AbbVie : relèvement d'objectifs annuels CF
Abbvie : attendu en hausse après le relèvement de ses objectifs de bénéfices AO
AbbVie : baisse du bénéfice ajusté au 1er trimestre, hausse du chiffre d'affaires net, révision à la hausse des perspectives de bénéfice ajusté pour 2024 MT
Abbvie Inc. annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration à compter du 1er juillet 2024 CI
AbbVie Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI

Graphique AbbVie Inc.

Graphique AbbVie Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

AbbVie Inc. est spécialisé dans la recherche et le développement de médicaments thérapeutiques. Les produits sont destinés au traitement de l'arthrite rhumatoïde, du psoriasis, de la maladie de Crohn, de la thyroïde, de la maladie de Parkinson, du VIH, des complications de la mucoviscidose, du faible taux de testostérone, et des complications associées à la maladie rénale chronique. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (77,1%), Allemagne (2,3%), Canada (2%), Japon (1,9%), Chine (1,7%), France (1,4%), Espagne (0,9%), Italie (0,9%), Australie (0,9%), Brésil (0,8%), Royaume Uni (0,8%) et autres (9,3%).
Secteur
Produits pharmaceutiques
Agenda
26/07/2024 - Q2 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour AbbVie Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
27
Dernier Cours de Cloture
164,4 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
181,6 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+10,47 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pharmacies - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
ABBVIE INC. Action AbbVie Inc.
+6,04 % 290 Md
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Action Eli Lilly and Company
+32,36 % 694 Md
NOVO NORDISK A/S Action Novo Nordisk A/S
+29,78 % 593 Md
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Action Johnson & Johnson
-1,60 % 371 Md
MERCK & CO., INC. Action Merck & Co., Inc.
+20,07 % 331 Md
ASTRAZENECA PLC Action AstraZeneca PLC
+14,42 % 239 Md
ROCHE HOLDING AG Action Roche Holding AG
-3,56 % 209 Md
NOVARTIS AG Action Novartis AG
+10,12 % 209 Md
AMGEN INC. Action Amgen Inc.
+9,27 % 169 Md
PFIZER, INC. Action Pfizer, Inc.
+0,45 % 164 Md
Pharmacies - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action ABBV
  4. Actualités AbbVie Inc.
  5. AbbVie Inc. : Cantor Fitzgerald à l'achat