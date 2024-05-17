AbbVie Inc. est spécialisé dans la recherche et le développement de médicaments thérapeutiques. Les produits sont destinés au traitement de l'arthrite rhumatoïde, du psoriasis, de la maladie de Crohn, de la thyroïde, de la maladie de Parkinson, du VIH, des complications de la mucoviscidose, du faible taux de testostérone, et des complications associées à la maladie rénale chronique. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (77,1%), Allemagne (2,3%), Canada (2%), Japon (1,9%), Chine (1,7%), France (1,4%), Espagne (0,9%), Italie (0,9%), Australie (0,9%), Brésil (0,8%), Royaume Uni (0,8%) et autres (9,3%).

Secteur Produits pharmaceutiques