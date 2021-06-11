Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ABC arbitrage
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ABCA   FR0004040608

ABC ARBITRAGE

(ABCA)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

ABC arbitrage : General Meeting of June 11, 2021 – Result of the votes of the extraordinary general meeting (French version)

11/06/2021 | 18:07
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

10/06/2021 20:28:49

Résultat consolidé du vote résolution par résolution (AGE)

ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE MIXTE DU 11 JUIN 2021

ABC ARBITRAGE

Nombre de titres du capital social :

58 601 443

Nombre total de titres ayant droit de vote :

58 558 561

Nombre total de voix ayant droit de vote :

58 558 561

Titulaires présents et représentés

Pouvoirs au

Vote /

Présents

Mandants

Corres-

Total

Président

pondance

Nombre de titulaires

0

0

584

594

1 178

Nombre de titres

0

0

4 702 889

23 555 160

28 258 049

Nombre de voix

0

0

4 702 889

23 555 160

28 258 049

Vote des titulaires

Pouvoirs au Président

Jour Assemblée

Total

+

Vote / Correspondance

Nombre de votants

1 178

0

1 178

Nombre d'actions

28 258 049

0

28 258 049

Nombre de voix

28 258 049

0

28 258 049

Résolution N°19 (AGE)

Nombre de voix

Nombre de titres

Titres (%)

Participant au vote

28 258 049

28 258 049

48,22%

Exclusions

0

0

0,00%

Nombre de voix

Pourcentage

Pour

28 082 027

99,886%

Contre

31 965

0,114%

ésolution Adopté

Abstention

144 057

0,510%

Nul

0

0,000%

Blanc

0

0,000%

Résolution N°20 (AGE)

Nombre de voix

Nombre de titres

Titres (%)

Participant au vote

28 258 049

28 258 049

48,22%

Exclusions

0

0

0,00%

Nombre de voix

Pourcentage

Pour

28 213 826

99,873%

Contre

35 771

0,127%

ésolution Adopté

Abstention

8 452

0,030%

Nul

0

0,000%

Blanc

0

0,000%

Page 1

Disclaimer

ABC Arbitrage SA published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 16:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ABC ARBITRAGE
18:07ABC ARBITRAGE  : General Meeting of June 11, 2021 – Result of the votes of..
PU
18:07ABC ARBITRAGE  : General Meeting of June 11, 2021 – Result of the votes of..
PU
04/06ABC ARBITRAGE  : rythme d'activité et évènement spécifique 2021
GL
25/05ABC ARBITRAGE  : Confirmation éligibilité PEA-PME
PU
25/05ABC ARBITRAGE  : confirme son éligibilité au PEA-PME
GL
25/05ABC ARBITRAGE  : Eligibilité PEA-PME
CO
21/05ABC ARBITRAGE  : Communiqué d'information – Rappel sur les modalités de vo..
PU
21/05ABC ARBITRAGE  : rappel sur les modalités de vote et la mise à disposition des d..
GL
21/05ABC ARBITRAGE  : Assemblée générale mixte 11 juin 2021 – Rapport des Commi..
PU
21/05ABC ARBITRAGE  : Assemblée générale mixte 11 juin 2021 – Attestation des C..
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ABC ARBITRAGE
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 69,1 M 83,6 M -
Résultat net 2020 35,1 M 42,5 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 158 M 191 M -
PER 2020 12,0x
Rendement 2020 4,13%
Capitalisation 405 M 493 M -
VE / CA 2019 6,91x
VE / CA 2020 3,83x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 56,9%
Graphique ABC ARBITRAGE
Durée : Période :
ABC arbitrage : Graphique analyse technique ABC arbitrage | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ABC ARBITRAGE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Dominique Ceolin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gaëtan Fournier Head-Finance & Compliance Officer
Jean-François Drouets Independent Director
Sabine Roux de Bézieux Independent Director
Marie-Ange Verdickt Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ABC ARBITRAGE-3.99%493
BLACKROCK, INC.20.22%132 308
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.14.65%75 378
UBS GROUP AG16.68%57 210
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)17.51%43 660
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.26.65%43 495