|
ABC arbitrage : General Meeting of June 11, 2021 – Result of the votes of the extraordinary general meeting (French version)
10/06/2021 20:28:49
Résultat consolidé du vote résolution par résolution (AGE)
ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE MIXTE DU 11 JUIN 2021
ABC ARBITRAGE
|
|
|
Nombre de titres du capital social :
|
58 601 443
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nombre total de titres ayant droit de vote :
|
58 558 561
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nombre total de voix ayant droit de vote :
|
58 558 561
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Titulaires présents et représentés
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pouvoirs au
|
Vote /
|
|
|
|
|
|
Présents
|
|
Mandants
|
Corres-
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Président
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pondance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nombre de titulaires
|
0
|
|
0
|
584
|
594
|
1 178
|
|
|
|
Nombre de titres
|
0
|
|
0
|
4 702 889
|
23 555 160
|
28 258 049
|
|
|
|
Nombre de voix
|
0
|
|
0
|
4 702 889
|
23 555 160
|
28 258 049
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vote des titulaires
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pouvoirs au Président
|
Jour Assemblée
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vote / Correspondance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nombre de votants
|
1 178
|
|
0
|
|
1 178
|
|
|
|
Nombre d'actions
|
28 258 049
|
|
0
|
|
28 258 049
|
|
|
|
Nombre de voix
|
28 258 049
|
|
0
|
|
28 258 049
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Résolution N°19 (AGE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nombre de voix
|
Nombre de titres
|
Titres (%)
|
|
|
Participant au vote
|
28 258 049
|
|
28 258 049
|
48,22%
|
|
|
|
Exclusions
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
0,00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nombre de voix
|
Pourcentage
|
|
|
|
|
Pour
|
28 082 027
|
|
99,886%
|
|
|
|
|
Contre
|
31 965
|
|
0,114%
|
ésolution Adopté
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstention
|
144 057
|
|
0,510%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nul
|
0
|
|
|
0,000%
|
|
|
|
|
Blanc
|
0
|
|
|
0,000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Résolution N°20 (AGE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nombre de voix
|
Nombre de titres
|
Titres (%)
|
|
|
Participant au vote
|
28 258 049
|
|
28 258 049
|
48,22%
|
|
|
|
Exclusions
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
0,00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nombre de voix
|
Pourcentage
|
|
|
|
|
Pour
|
28 213 826
|
|
99,873%
|
|
|
|
|
Contre
|
35 771
|
|
0,127%
|
ésolution Adopté
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstention
|
8 452
|
|
0,030%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nul
|
0
|
|
|
0,000%
|
|
|
|
|
Blanc
|
0
|
|
|
0,000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
ABC Arbitrage SA published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 16:06:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
