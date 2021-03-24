Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  ABC arbitrage    ABCA   FR0004040608

ABC ARBITRAGE

(ABCA)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

ABC arbitrage : Présentation des résultats annuels 2020

24/03/2021 | 11:26
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

DISCLAIMER

This slideshow is a communication support for the investor presentation on FY 2020. This document includes some forward-looking statements as statements regarding ABC arbitrage business operations. Although ABC arbitrage believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

These documents and information are given for illustrative purposes and do not substitute for official documents relating to the 2020 financial year.

Presentation Plan

  • 1. 2020 Markets parameters

  • 2. Group performances

  • 3. Group risk parameters

  • 4. Group revenues

  • 5. Group costs

  • 6. Asset Management business

  • 7. 2021 - ECB, COVAX & Sun

  • 8. ABC 2022 - Situation

  • 9. ABC arbitrage - Shares & dividends

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

ABC Arbitrage SA published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 10:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ABC ARBITRAGE
23/03ABC ARBITRAGE  : parmi les plus fortes baisses du SRD à la clôture du mardi 23 m..
AO
23/03ABC ARBITRAGE  : plus forte baisse du SRD à la mi-séance du mardi 23 mars 2021
AO
23/03ABC ARBITRAGE  : bond des profits en 2020 grâce à la forte volatilité
AO
23/03EN DIRECT DES MARCHES  : Veolia, Crédit Agricole, Unibail, Trigano, UBS, Microso..
23/03ABC ARBITRAGE  : 2020 Annual financial statements (French Version)
PU
23/03BOURSE DE PARIS : Besoin d'une pause ?
23/03ABC ARBITRAGE  : Résultats annuels 2020
PU
23/03ABC ARBITRAGE  : Résultats annuels 2020
GL
04/03ABC ARBITRAGE  : Nombre total de droit de vote au 28 février 2021
PU
28/02ABC ARBITRAGE  : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ABC ARBITRAGE
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2019 37,2 M 44,0 M -
Résultat net 2019 18,3 M 21,7 M -
Tréso. nette 2019 133 M 157 M -
PER 2019 21,3x
Rendement 2019 1,94%
Capitalisation 445 M 528 M -
VE / CA 2018 5,24x
VE / CA 2019 6,91x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 56,2%
Graphique ABC ARBITRAGE
Durée : Période :
ABC arbitrage : Graphique analyse technique ABC arbitrage | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ABC ARBITRAGE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Dominique Ceolin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gaëtan Fournier Head-Finance & Compliance Officer
Jean-François Drouets Independent Director
Sabine Roux de Bézieux Independent Director
Marie-Ange Verdickt Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ABC ARBITRAGE5.37%560
BLACKROCK, INC.1.30%109 745
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.7.15%66 054
UBS GROUP AG18.77%54 294
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)4.55%41 028
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.13.79%39 544
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ