Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    ANF   US0028962076

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.

(ANF)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:37 16/08/2022
20.26 USD   +2.35%
16:01ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : B. Riley persiste à l'achat
ZM
01/08Abercrombie & Fitch Co. annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration
CI
14/07Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Lance sa collection de jeans 2022
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. : B. Riley persiste à l'achat

16/08/2022 | 16:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
16:01ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : B. Riley persiste à l'achat
ZM
01/08Abercrombie & Fitch Co. annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration
CI
14/07Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Lance sa collection de jeans 2022
CI
15/06ABERCROMBIE : Jefferies réitère son conseil après le CMD
CF
14/06MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Les actions du secteur de la consommation progressent mardi avan..
MT
14/06ABERCROMBIE : des objectifs ambitieux sur le long terme
CF
14/06Abercrombie & Fitch prévoit des revenus annuels de 4,1 à 4,3 milliards de dollars d'ici..
MT
30/05GAP, NORDSTROM, RALPH LAUREN : les gagnants du retour au bureau
ZB
30/05UN ACHETEUR POUR TED BAKER, VOLKSWAG : Planète Bourse du lundi 30 mai 2022
ZB
25/05ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : UBS neutre sur le dossier
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 3 728 M - 3 661 M
Résultat net 2023 83,9 M - 82,4 M
Tréso. nette 2023 306 M - 301 M
PER 2023 11,0x
Rendement 2023 4,04%
Capitalisation 998 M 998 M 980 M
VE / CA 2023 0,19x
VE / CA 2024 0,18x
Nbr Employés 19 250
Flottant 47,6%
Graphique ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Durée : Période :
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. : Graphique analyse technique Abercrombie & Fitch Co. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Dernier Cours de Clôture 19,79 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 24,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Fran Horowitz-Bonadies President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott D. Lipesky Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Terry Lee Burman Lead Independent Director
Samir Desai Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Michael Edward Greenlees Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.-43.18%998
INDITEX-10.45%80 972
KERING-20.60%70 166
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.30.41%65 399
ROSS STORES, INC.-21.11%31 549
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-25.63%21 177