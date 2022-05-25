Connexion
    ANF   US0028962076

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.

(ANF)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  25/05 15:20:08
19.06 USD   -0.16%
15:04 ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Morgan Stanley toujours à vendre sur le dossier
ZM
14:28 ABERCOMBIE : Jefferies abaisse son objectif de cours
CF
13:01 ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Telsey Advisory Group toujours positif
ZM
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. : Morgan Stanley toujours à vendre sur le dossier

25/05/2022 | 15:04
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
15:04ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Morgan Stanley toujours à vendre sur le dossier
ZM
14:28ABERCOMBIE : Jefferies abaisse son objectif de cours
CF
13:01ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Telsey Advisory Group toujours positif
ZM
12:25SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largement en hausse Premarket ; Nordstrom prêt à bondi..
MT
24/05Wall Street termine en ordre dispersé, sous une pluie de mauvais chiffres
AW
24/05MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Les valeurs de consommation de base mènent la reprise tardive de..
MT
24/05Abercrombie & Fitch revoit à la baisse ses prévisions pour l'exercice 2022 en raison d'..
MT
24/05L'action d'Abercrombie & Fitch chute après que la société ait subi une perte ajustée au..
MT
24/05MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Les valeurs de consommation de base en hausse cet après-midi
MT
24/05MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Consommation
MT
Données financières
CA 2023 3 749 M - 3 494 M
Résultat net 2023 101 M - 94,2 M
Tréso. nette 2023 116 M - 108 M
PER 2023 9,51x
Rendement 2023 2,79%
Capitalisation 962 M 962 M 897 M
VE / CA 2023 0,23x
VE / CA 2024 0,22x
Nbr Employés 19 250
Flottant 48,8%
Graphique ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. : Graphique analyse technique Abercrombie & Fitch Co. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Dernier Cours de Clôture 19,09 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 26,83 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 40,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Fran Horowitz-Bonadies President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott D. Lipesky Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Terry Lee Burman Lead Independent Director
Samir Desai Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Michael Edward Greenlees Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.-45.19%962
INDITEX-28.57%68 059
KERING-36.78%59 208
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-8.34%48 337
ROSS STORES, INC.-31.09%27 272
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-31.65%20 589