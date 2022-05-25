|
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. : Morgan Stanley toujours à vendre sur le dossier
Données financières
|CA 2023
3 749 M
|Résultat net 2023
101 M
|Tréso. nette 2023
116 M
|PER 2023
|9,51x
|Rendement 2023
|2,79%
|Capitalisation
962 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,23x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,22x
|Nbr Employés
|19 250
|Flottant
|48,8%
|Graphique ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|19,09 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|26,83 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|40,6%
