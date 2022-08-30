Connexion
    ANF   US0028962076

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.

(ANF)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  15:59 30/08/2022
15.15 USD   -0.82%
15:01ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Morgan Stanley toujours vendeur
ZM
29/08Abercrombie & Fitch Co. fournit des prévisions de résultats pour l'ensemble de l'année 2022
CI
29/08Abercrombie & Fitch Co. fournit des prévisions de résultats pour le troisième trimestre de 2022
CI
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. : Morgan Stanley toujours vendeur

30/08/2022 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Données financières
CA 2023 3 536 M - 3 539 M
Résultat net 2023 17,4 M - 17,4 M
Tréso. nette 2023 284 M - 284 M
PER 2023 445x
Rendement 2023 5,24%
Capitalisation 770 M 770 M 771 M
VE / CA 2023 0,14x
VE / CA 2024 0,13x
Nbr Employés 19 250
Flottant 47,6%
Graphique ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Durée : Période :
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. : Graphique analyse technique Abercrombie & Fitch Co. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Dernier Cours de Clôture 15,27 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 21,71 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 42,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Fran Horowitz-Bonadies President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott D. Lipesky Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Terry Lee Burman Lead Independent Director
Samir Desai Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Michael Edward Greenlees Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.-56.16%770
INDITEX-22.82%68 467
KERING-26.85%63 473
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.26.40%60 851
ROSS STORES, INC.-23.91%30 430
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-36.68%17 392