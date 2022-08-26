|
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
3 534 M
-
3 546 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
83,9 M
-
84,2 M
|Tréso. nette 2023
|
306 M
-
307 M
|PER 2023
|-60,1x
|Rendement 2023
|4,59%
|
|Capitalisation
|
880 M
880 M
883 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,16x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,15x
|Nbr Employés
|19 250
|Flottant
|47,6%
|
|Graphique ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|17,44 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|22,86 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|31,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs