|
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
3 633 M
-
3 536 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
2,97 M
-
2,89 M
|Tréso. nette 2023
|
206 M
-
201 M
|PER 2023
|-754x
|Rendement 2023
|3,54%
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 119 M
1 119 M
1 089 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,25x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,26x
|Nbr Employés
|19 250
|Flottant
|46,6%
|
|Graphique ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|22,62 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|19,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|-16,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs