Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    ANF   US0028962076

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.

(ANF)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:33 23/11/2022
22.47 USD   -0.69%
17:01Abercrombie & Fitch Co. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
16:01Abercrombie & Fitch Co. : Telsey Advisory Group reste à l'achat
ZM
09:03Trop de statistiques avant la dinde ?
ZB
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre

23/11/2022 | 17:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
17:01Abercrombie & Fitch Co. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
16:01Abercrombie & Fitch Co. : Telsey Advisory Group reste à l'achat
ZM
09:03Trop de statistiques avant la dinde ?
ZB
22/11American Eagle, Abercrombie & Fitch expriment un optimisme prudent pour les fêtes après..
MT
22/11Les actions d'Abercrombie & Fitch progressent après que la société ait publié des résul..
MT
22/11Principaux gagnants de la mi-journée
MT
22/11Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la consommat..
MT
22/11Mise à jour sectorielle : Consommation
MT
22/11Abercrombie & Fitch annonce une baisse de son bénéfice ajusté et de ses ventes nettes a..
MT
22/11Abercrombie & Fitch Co. annonce la transition de la direction du conseil d'administrati..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 3 633 M - 3 536 M
Résultat net 2023 2,97 M - 2,89 M
Tréso. nette 2023 206 M - 201 M
PER 2023 -754x
Rendement 2023 3,54%
Capitalisation 1 119 M 1 119 M 1 089 M
VE / CA 2023 0,25x
VE / CA 2024 0,26x
Nbr Employés 19 250
Flottant 46,6%
Graphique ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Durée : Période :
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. : Graphique analyse technique Abercrombie & Fitch Co. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Dernier Cours de Clôture 22,62 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 19,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -16,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Fran Horowitz-Bonadies President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott D. Lipesky Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Terry Lee Burman Lead Independent Director
Samir Desai Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Michael Edward Greenlees Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.-46.51%1 119
INDITEX-13.63%78 784
KERING-23.20%68 390
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.24.68%58 864
ROSS STORES, INC.0.87%40 006
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-34.41%17 850