    ANF   US0028962076

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.

(ANF)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:57:47 25/05/2023
28.90 USD   -4.18%
17:00Abercrombie & Fitch Co. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
17:00Abercrombie & Fitch Co. : Citigroup neutre sur le dossier
ZM
14:11Abercrombie & Fitch Co. : Morgan Stanley reste pessimiste
ZM
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre

25/05/2023 | 17:00
Données financières
CA 2024 3 813 M - 3 543 M
Résultat net 2024 81,2 M - 75,5 M
Tréso. nette 2024 342 M - 318 M
PER 2024 18,7x
Rendement 2024 -
Capitalisation 1 510 M 1 510 M 1 403 M
VE / CA 2024 0,31x
VE / CA 2025 0,30x
Nbr Employés 18 400
Flottant 46,1%
Graphique ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Durée : Période :
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. : Graphique analyse technique Abercrombie & Fitch Co. | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Dernier Cours de Clôture 30,16 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 28,60 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -5,17%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Fran Horowitz-Bonadies President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott D. Lipesky Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Nigel Travis Chairman
Samir Desai Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Michael Edward Greenlees Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.31.65%1 510
INDITEX23.82%103 066
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.24.05%73 405
KERING7.99%67 542
ROSS STORES, INC.-12.59%34 705
HENNES & MAURITZ AB24.52%21 260
