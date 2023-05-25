|
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre
Données financières
|CA 2024
3 813 M
3 543 M
|Résultat net 2024
81,2 M
75,5 M
|Tréso. nette 2024
342 M
318 M
|PER 2024
|18,7x
|Rendement 2024
|-
|Capitalisation
|
1 510 M
1 510 M
1 403 M
|VE / CA 2024
|0,31x
|VE / CA 2025
|0,30x
|Nbr Employés
|18 400
|Flottant
|46,1%
|Graphique ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
|
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|30,16 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|28,60 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|-5,17%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs