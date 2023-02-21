Calendrier des réunions d'actionnaires au Royaume-Uni - 7 prochains jours

Mercredi 22 février Barkby Group PLCAGMGooch & Housego PLCAGMItaconix PLCGM re open offer sharesRWS Holdings PLCAGMTharisa PLCAGMJeudi 23 février Bankers Investment Trust PLCAGMForesight Sustainable Forestry Co PLCAGMIntegraFin Holdings PLCAGMVendredi 24 févrierCaledonian Trust PLCAGMEdiston Property Investment Co PLCAGMonday 27 February Bonhill Group PLCGM re proposed capital reductionCarr's Group PLCAGMDiversified Energy Co PLCGM re capital raise and proposed acquisitionOncimmune Holdings PLCAGMRamsdens Holdings PLCAGMTuesday 28 FebruaryAberdeen Diversified Income & Growth Trust PLCAGMAquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLCGM re vote sur le premier appel public à l'épargneCora Gold LtdGM re levée de fondsEdge Performance VCT PLCGM re liquidation volontaireHambro Perks Acquisition Co LtdEGM extension du regroupement d'entreprisesImage Scan Holdings PLCAGMKavango Resources PLCGM re approbation de l'émission des bons de souscriptionNcondezi Energy LtdEGM re changement de nomNewmark Security PLCAGMReabold Resources PLCGM re réduction de capitalWatkin Jones PLCAGM Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. Tous droits réservés.