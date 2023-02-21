Recherche avancée
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Royaume-Uni
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    BIST   GB0001297562

ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC

(BIST)
  Rapport
Temps Différé London Stock Exchange  -  16:50:24 21/02/2023
88.27 GBX   -0.15%
16:56Calendrier des réunions d'actionnaires au Royaume-Uni - 7 prochains jours
AN
12/01Calendrier des dividendes au Royaume-Uni - 7 prochains jours
AN
2022ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC : Détachement de dividende final
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Calendrier des réunions d'actionnaires au Royaume-Uni - 7 prochains jours

21/02/2023 | 16:56
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mercredi 22 février Barkby Group PLCAGMGooch & Housego PLCAGMItaconix PLCGM re open offer sharesRWS Holdings PLCAGMTharisa PLCAGMJeudi 23 février Bankers Investment Trust PLCAGMForesight Sustainable Forestry Co PLCAGMIntegraFin Holdings PLCAGMVendredi 24 févrierCaledonian Trust PLCAGMEdiston Property Investment Co PLCAGMonday 27 February Bonhill Group PLCGM re proposed capital reductionCarr's Group PLCAGMDiversified Energy Co PLCGM re capital raise and proposed acquisitionOncimmune Holdings PLCAGMRamsdens Holdings PLCAGMTuesday 28 FebruaryAberdeen Diversified Income & Growth Trust PLCAGMAquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLCGM re vote sur le premier appel public à l'épargneCora Gold LtdGM re levée de fondsEdge Performance VCT PLCGM re liquidation volontaireHambro Perks Acquisition Co LtdEGM extension du regroupement d'entreprisesImage Scan Holdings PLCAGMKavango Resources PLCGM re approbation de l'émission des bons de souscriptionNcondezi Energy LtdEGM re changement de nomNewmark Security PLCAGMReabold Resources PLCGM re réduction de capitalWatkin Jones PLCAGM Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. Tous droits réservés.

Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC -0.15%88.2655 Cours en différé.-4.95%
AQUILA ENERGY EFFICIENCY TRUST PLC 1.43%71 Cours en différé.-1.41%
BARKBY GROUP PLC 0.00%6.6 Cours en différé.-21.19%
BONHILL GROUP PLC -5.33%7.1 Cours en différé.-3.23%
CORA GOLD LIMITED -2.24%4.008 Cours en différé.-2.96%
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC -1.71%101 Cours en différé.-11.51%
EDGE PERFORMANCE VCT PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY 0.00%45.5 Cours en différé.-17.27%
EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC -0.75%66 Cours en différé.11.95%
FORESIGHT SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY COMPANY PLC -2.21%103.66 Cours en différé.0.24%
HAMBRO PERKS ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED 0.00%1035 Cours en différé.2.48%
IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC -4.70%1.6201 Cours en différé.-5.56%
INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC -2.83%288.4 Cours en différé.-1.79%
ITACONIX PLC -0.60%4.97 Cours en différé.20.48%
KAVANGO RESOURCES PLC -8.09%1.011 Cours en différé.-18.52%
NCONDEZI ENERGY LIMITED -1.83%0.859 Cours en différé.40.00%
NEWMARK SECURITY PLC 0.00%45 Cours en différé.36.36%
ONCIMMUNE HOLDINGS PLC -1.25%55.2 Cours en différé.-3.62%
RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC -2.46%235.5511 Cours en différé.20.75%
REABOLD RESOURCES PLC -3.33%0.2413 Cours en différé.17.07%
RWS HOLDINGS PLC -1.71%368.6 Cours en différé.-0.16%
THARISA PLC 2.28%21.99 Cours en clôture.9.90%
THE BANKERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC -1.51%103.4101 Cours en différé.6.06%
WATKIN JONES PLC -1.36%97.161 Cours en différé.-1.89%
Données financières
CA 2022 29,4 M 35,3 M 33,1 M
Résultat net 2022 -0,71 M -0,85 M -0,80 M
Dette nette 2022 8,52 M 10,2 M 9,59 M
PER 2022 -391x
Rendement 2022 6,24%
Capitalisation 271 M 326 M 305 M
VE / CA 2021 7,61x
VE / CA 2022 9,72x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 89,7%
Graphique ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC
Durée : Période :
Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc : Graphique analyse technique Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Clôture 0,88
Objectif de cours Moyen
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Davina J. Walter Chairman
Tom Challenor Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Anna Troup Independent Non-Executive Director
Trevor Bryan Bradley Independent Non-Executive Director
Alistair A. MacKintosh Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC-4.95%326
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC6.71%4 525
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-0.28%345
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP2.70%46