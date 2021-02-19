Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Acacia Pharma Group plc    ACPH   GB00BYWF9Y76

ACACIA PHARMA GROUP PLC

(ACPH)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Bruxelles - 19/02 17:35:14
2.82 EUR   -2.76%
2020Bourse Zurich: les indices terminent dans le rouge
AW
2020Bourse Zurich: la tendance négative se maintient
AW
2020Bourse Zurich: ouverture attendue en légère baisse
AW
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique ACACIA PHARMA GROUP PLC
Durée : Période :
Acacia Pharma Group plc : Graphique analyse technique Acacia Pharma Group plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 676,70 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 251,06 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 170%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 170%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 170%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ACACIA PHARMA GROUP PLC9.64%314
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.31%436 318
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.78%293 099
NOVARTIS AG-4.36%201 300
PFIZER INC.-5.22%192 098
MERCK & CO., INC.-7.81%190 790
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ