Acanthe Developpement : Communiqué mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 06 2021

Paris, le 27 septembre 2021
Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2021
La Société annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2021.
Le rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2021 peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société à l'adresse www.acanthedeveloppement.frdans la rubrique "informations réglementées".
