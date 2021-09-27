Connexion
Acanthe Developpement : Communiqué mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 06 2021

27/09/2021 | 20:02
Société Européenne au capital de 19 991 141 euros

55, rue Pierre Charron - 75008 Paris

735 620 205 RCS PARIS

Tél : 01 56 52 45 00 - Fax : 01 53 23 10 11

Paris, le 27 septembre 2021

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2021

La Société annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2021.

Le rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2021 peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société à l'adresse www.acanthedeveloppement.frdans la rubrique "informations réglementées".

Disclaimer

Acanthe Développement SA published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 18:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 4,84 M 5,66 M -
Résultat net 2020 -3,75 M -4,38 M -
Dette nette 2020 19,7 M 23,1 M -
PER 2020 -16,5x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 59,3 M 69,4 M -
VE / CA 2019 19,2x
VE / CA 2020 16,9x
Nbr Employés 18
Flottant 44,6%
Graphique ACANTHE DÉVELOPPEMENT SE
Durée : Période :
Acanthe Développement SE : Graphique analyse technique Acanthe Développement SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ACANTHE DÉVELOPPEMENT SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Alain Edgar Louis Duménil Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Florence Soucémarianadin Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Jean Fournier Independent Director
Valérie Gimond-Duménil Director
Laurence Duménil Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ACANTHE DÉVELOPPEMENT SE-4.28%69
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.19.30%17 611
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION20.74%10 777
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION14.09%8 508
DEXUS14.68%8 402
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION20.21%8 035