ACCELL GROUP N.V.

(ACCEL)
Aucune donnée



Décryptage
8 entreprises cotées qui comptent dans l'univers du vélo
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 29,25 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 24,70 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 15,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ACCELL GROUP N.V.-4.26%777
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.233.80%27 368
SHIMANO INC.18.63%18 664
POOL CORPORATION41.49%12 042
YAMAHA CORPORATION-16.45%8 530
POLARIS INC.-13.60%5 390
