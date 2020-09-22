



Aucune donnée





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage 8 entreprises cotées qui comptent dans l'univers du vélo Graphique ACCELL GROUP N.V. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 2 Objectif de cours Moyen 29,25 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 24,70 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,5% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,4% Ecart / Objectif Bas 15,4% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) ACCELL GROUP N.V. -4.26% 777 PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. 233.80% 27 368 SHIMANO INC. 18.63% 18 664 POOL CORPORATION 41.49% 12 042 YAMAHA CORPORATION -16.45% 8 530 POLARIS INC. -13.60% 5 390