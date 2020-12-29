Connexion
Accentis nv    ACCB   BE0003696102

ACCENTIS NV

(ACCB)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Euronext Bruxelles - 29/12 17:23:22
0.0495 EUR   -1.00%
2019ACCENTIS NV : Compte-rendu de l'Assemblée générale
CO
2019ACCENTIS NV : Résultats des votes de l'AG
CO
2018ACCENTIS : Assemblée générale ordinaire
CO
Graphique ACCENTIS NV
Accentis nv : Graphique analyse technique Accentis nv | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ACCENTIS NV-5.66%77
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.44%36 812
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED19.04%33 949
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-19.46%28 740
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.21%28 670
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.23%28 272
