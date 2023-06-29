Actions ANA ES0125220311
|Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 21:59:56 29/06/2023
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|156.20 EUR
|-0.89%
|-0.73%
|-9.28%
|21:48
|Acciona : BPA réduit par la baisse des prix obtenus en Espagne
|12/06
|Acciona, S.A. (BME:ANA) et Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (BME:ANE) ont acquis une participation majoritaire inconnue dans Solideo Eco Systems S.L.
|CI
Aujourd'hui à 21:48
Cotations 5 jours
|Date
|Cours
|Variation
|Volume
|29/06/2023
|155.95 €
|-0.89%
|99 499
|28/06/2023
|157.60 €
|-0.28%
|117 058
|27/06/2023
|158.05 €
|+1.15%
|89 019
|26/06/2023
|156.25 €
|+1.46%
|91 192
|23/06/2023
|154.00 €
|-1.97%
|88 585
Graphique Acciona, S.A.
Profil Société
Acciona, S.A. is a building and public works group organized around five areas of activity: - design, construction and maintenance of infrastructures and buildings: roads, highways, tunnels, railroads, hydraulic facilities, wastewater processing plants, parking lots, hospitals, residences, etc.; - energy services: production of electricity (wind, water, solar, and biomass), engineering and construction of wind power plants, production of aero-generators and bio-diesel fuel; - water environmental services: design, construction and management of desalination units, distribution of potable water, wastewater treatment, etc.; - services: cleaning services (streets, hospitals, etc.), airport handling services, collection and processing of wastes, logistics services, etc.; - other: fund management, securities brokerage services, wine production, etc.Lire la suite
SecteurConstruction et ingénierie
Agenda
04/07/2023 - Détachement de dividende final
Note Trading :
Note Investissement :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus des Analystes
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
13
Dernier Cours de Cloture
157.60EUR
Objectif de cours Moyen
204.61EUR
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+29.83%
Révisions de BNA
Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise
Secteur Construction et ingénierie - Autres
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi. (M$)
|-9.28%
|9 408 M $
|+27.69%
|9 671 M $
|+4.11%
|9 928 M $
|+18.45%
|8 875 M $
|+23.85%
|8 528 M $
|+12.14%
|10 491 M $
|-0.19%
|11 555 M $
|+38.87%
|7 132 M $
|+30.92%
|7 079 M $
|-11.59%
|6 592 M $