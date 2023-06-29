  1. Bourse
Valeur ANA

ACCIONA, S.A.

Actions ANA ES0125220311

Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 21:59:56 29/06/2023 Graphique intraday de Acciona, S.A. Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
156.20 EUR -0.89% -0.73% -9.28%
21:48 Acciona : BPA réduit par la baisse des prix obtenus en Espagne Alphavalue
12/06 Acciona, S.A. (BME:ANA) et Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (BME:ANE) ont acquis une participation majoritaire inconnue dans Solideo Eco Systems S.L. CI

Acciona : BPA réduit par la baisse des prix obtenus en Espagne

Aujourd'hui à 21:48

Dernières actualités sur Acciona, S.A.

Acciona : BPA réduit par la baisse des prix obtenus en Espagne
Alphavalue
Alphavalue
Acciona, S.A. (BME:ANA) et Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (BME:ANE) ont acquis une participation majoritaire inconnue dans Solideo Eco Systems S.L.
CI
CI
Acciona : T1 2023 : De nouvelles capacités et une production plus élevée, mais à un prix plus bas
Alphavalue
Alphavalue
Acciona, S.A. a acquis une participation de 6,18% dans Nordex SE.
CI
CI
AFC Energy remporte un contrat pour la livraison d'un générateur à hydrogène au groupe espagnol Acciona
MT
MT
Certains l'aiment tiède
ZB
ZB
Ørsted s'associe à Acciona pour les fondations d'éoliennes offshore
MT
MT
En Direct des Marchés : Bolloré, Crédit Agricole, Worldline, Alstom, ASML, Heineken, Netflix, OVH...
ZB
ZB
Orsted et Acciona s'associent pour rendre l'éolien flottant plus abordable
ZR
ZR
ACCIONA SA : Barclays favorable au dossier
ZD
ZD
Avis d'analystes du jour : LVMH, Technip Energies, Neoen, Roche, Basler, Richemont, JCDecaux...
ZB
ZB
Acciona : Exercice 2022 : Acciona Energia reste le moteur de la croissance du groupe
Alphavalue
Alphavalue
Acciona, S.A. (BME:ANA) et Acciona Generación Renovable, S.A. ont acquis 50% des parts de Nordex H2 auprès de Nordex SE (XTRA:NDX1) pour un montant de 68 millions d'euros.
CI
CI
Transcript : Acciona, S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
CI
CI
Acciona, S.A. annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminant le 31 décembre 2022
CI
CI
En Direct des Marchés : Thales, Pfizer, Apple, SES, Berkshire Hathaway, Ericsson, PostNL...
ZB
ZB
Plug Power Inc. et ACCIONA Energía présentent en Espagne leur projet ‘Valle H2V Navarra’ ; au gouvernement de Navarre
CI
CI
L'avion électrique d'Embraer, le constructeur Eve, est en bonne voie pour entrer en service en 2026.
ZR
ZR
Nordex veut réduire sa dette grâce à une augmentation de capital en nature - L'action progresse
DP
DP
Nordex veut renforcer sa structure de capital - augmentation de capital en nature prévue
DP
DP
Habemus Pivotam ?
ZB
ZB
Avis d'analystes du jour : L'Oréal, ENI, Givaudan, Rémy Cointreau, Crédit Suisse, Atlas Copco, JDE Peet's...
ZB
ZB
Le postérieur entre deux chaises
ZB
ZB
Avis d'analystes du jour : Alstom, Dassault Systèmes, Danone, Ipsen, HelloFresh, Rheinmetall, Richemont...
ZB
ZB
Le conglomérat espagnol Acciona confirme ses perspectives pour l'exercice 22, malgré la baisse de la contribution de sa branche énergie.
MT
MT

Cotations 5 jours

Date Cours Variation Volume
29/06/2023 155.95 -0.89% 99 499
28/06/2023 157.60 -0.28% 117 058
27/06/2023 158.05 +1.15% 89 019
26/06/2023 156.25 +1.46% 91 192
23/06/2023 154.00 -1.97% 88 585

Cours en différé Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 17:38:00 29/06/2023

Graphique Acciona, S.A.

Graphique Acciona, S.A.
Profil Société

Acciona, S.A. is a building and public works group organized around five areas of activity: - design, construction and maintenance of infrastructures and buildings: roads, highways, tunnels, railroads, hydraulic facilities, wastewater processing plants, parking lots, hospitals, residences, etc.; - energy services: production of electricity (wind, water, solar, and biomass), engineering and construction of wind power plants, production of aero-generators and bio-diesel fuel; - water environmental services: design, construction and management of desalination units, distribution of potable water, wastewater treatment, etc.; - services: cleaning services (streets, hospitals, etc.), airport handling services, collection and processing of wastes, logistics services, etc.; - other: fund management, securities brokerage services, wine production, etc.
Secteur
Construction et ingénierie
Agenda
04/07/2023 - Détachement de dividende final
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Accédez aux données financières

Notations pour Acciona, S.A.

Note Trading :
Note Investissement :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
13
Dernier Cours de Cloture
157.60EUR
Objectif de cours Moyen
204.61EUR
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+29.83%
Révisions de BNA

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Construction et ingénierie - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi. (M$)
ACCIONA, S.A.
Analyse graphique Acciona, S.A.
-9.28% 9 408 M $
GOLDEN MV HOLDINGS, INC.
Analyse graphique Golden MV Holdings, Inc.
+27.69% 9 671 M $
EIFFAGE S.A.
Analyse graphique Eiffage S.A.
+4.11% 9 928 M $
ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.A.
Analyse graphique ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.
+18.45% 8 875 M $
EMCOR GROUP, INC.
Analyse graphique EMCOR Group, Inc.
+23.85% 8 528 M $
METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.
Analyse graphique Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd.
+12.14% 10 491 M $
AECOM
Analyse graphique AECOM
-0.19% 11 555 M $
KAJIMA CORPORATION
Analyse graphique Kajima Corporation
+38.87% 7 132 M $
STANTEC INC.
Analyse graphique Stantec Inc.
+30.92% 7 079 M $
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.
Analyse graphique Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S.
-11.59% 6 592 M $
Construction et ingénierie - Autres
