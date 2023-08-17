Actions ANA ES0125220311
|Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 09:11:50 17/08/2023
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|126.30 EUR
|-1.14%
|-3.48%
|-25.68%
|08:54
|ACCIONA : Changement d'opinion, d'Acheter à Ajouter
|28/07
|ACCIONA : S1 23 : le carnet de commandes des infrastructures augmente le chiffre d'affaires mais les prix de l'électricité réduisent la marge
ACCIONA : Changement d'opinion, d'Acheter à Ajouter
Aujourd'hui à 08:54
Plus d'informations sur la société
Acciona, S.A. is a building and public works group organized around five areas of activity: - design, construction and maintenance of infrastructures and buildings: roads, highways, tunnels, railroads, hydraulic facilities, wastewater processing plants, parking lots, hospitals, residences, etc.; - energy services: production of electricity (wind, water, solar, and biomass), engineering and construction of wind power plants, production of aero-generators and bio-diesel fuel; - water environmental services: design, construction and management of desalination units, distribution of potable water, wastewater treatment, etc.; - services: cleaning services (streets, hospitals, etc.), airport handling services, collection and processing of wastes, logistics services, etc.; - other: fund management, securities brokerage services, wine production, etc.
SecteurConstruction et ingénierie
Agenda
06/09/2023 - Bank of America Infrastructure Conference
Note Trading :
Note Investissement :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
13
Dernier Cours de Cloture
127.75EUR
Objectif de cours Moyen
200.44EUR
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+56.90%
Révisions de BNA
Bénéfices annuels - Taux de surprise
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi. (M$)
|-25.68%
|7 628 M $
|+76.92%
|7 647 M $
|+51.92%
|7 737 M $
|+0.06%
|7 500 M $
|+39.90%
|7 454 M $
|+49.07%
|6 611 M $
|+55.62%
|6 387 M $
|+17.78%
|8 872 M $
|+28.31%
|6 317 M $
|+13.22%
|6 238 M $