L'entreprise espagnole Acciona met en garde contre ses perspectives de bénéfices
Le 23 mai 2024 à 22:06
Le conglomérat espagnol de la construction et de l'énergie Acciona a déclaré jeudi que ses bénéfices de base avant intérêts, impôts, dépréciation et amortissement augmenteront moins que prévu cette année sur la base des prévisions actuelles des prix de l'énergie.
L'entreprise visait une croissance à deux chiffres de ses bénéfices de base cette année. (Reportage de Pietro Lombardi et Corina Pons ; Rédaction de Chris Reese)
Acciona, S.A. is a building and public works group organized around five areas of activity:
- design, construction and maintenance of infrastructures and buildings: roads, highways, tunnels, railroads, hydraulic facilities, wastewater processing plants, parking lots, hospitals, residences, etc.;
- energy services: production of electricity (wind, water, solar, and biomass), engineering and construction of wind power plants, production of aero-generators and bio-diesel fuel;
- water environmental services: design, construction and management of desalination units, distribution of potable water, wastewater treatment, etc.;
- services: cleaning services (streets, hospitals, etc.), airport handling services, collection and processing of wastes, logistics services, etc.;
- other: fund management, securities brokerage services, wine production, etc.