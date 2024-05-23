Le conglomérat espagnol de la construction et de l'énergie Acciona a déclaré jeudi que ses bénéfices de base avant intérêts, impôts, dépréciation et amortissement augmenteront moins que prévu cette année sur la base des prévisions actuelles des prix de l'énergie.

L'entreprise visait une croissance à deux chiffres de ses bénéfices de base cette année. (Reportage de Pietro Lombardi et Corina Pons ; Rédaction de Chris Reese)