Acheter Louer fr : annonce une prise de participation par sa filiale d'investissement ALFR-Opportunity-Invest de 10% du capital de la PropTech Encheres-Immo.com et la signature d'un accord de partenariat commercial

20/12/2021 | 18:20
Acheter-Louer.fr annonce une prise de participation par sa filiale d'investissement ALFR-Opportunity-Invest de 10% du capital de la PropTech Encheres-Immo.com et la signature d'un accord de partenariat commercial
Subscribe

20 Dec 2021 18:00 CET

Company Name

Acheter-Louer.fr

ISN

FR0010493510

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALALO

Source

ACHETER LOUER

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Acheter louer.fr SA published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 17:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 3,31 M 3,74 M -
Résultat net 2020 -0,59 M -0,67 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 0,88 M 0,99 M -
PER 2020 -36,2x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 3,35 M 3,78 M -
VE / CA 2019 0,66x
VE / CA 2020 6,22x
Nbr Employés 17
Flottant 100%
Graphique ACHETER-LOUER.FR
Durée : Période :
Acheter-Louer.fr : Graphique analyse technique Acheter-Louer.fr | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ACHETER-LOUER.FR
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Norbert Alvarez Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Campagnolo Chairman-Management Board & Deputy CEO
Julien Tellier Chairman-Supervisory Board & Sales Manager
Miguel Angel Alvarez Fernandez Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Catherine Campagnolo Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ACHETER-LOUER.FR-97.86%4
WPP PLC36.38%16 676
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA39.50%15 989
OMNICOM GROUP INC.17.09%15 523
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.56.08%14 455
CYBERAGENT, INC.8.30%8 566