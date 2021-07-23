Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Acheter-Louer.Fr SA
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALALO   FR0010493510

ACHETER-LOUER.FR SA

(ALALO)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Découvrez les Podcasts Juillet 2021 : De l'immobilier à l'habitat « Émission spécial vacances : où partent les Français cet été ? » et L'immobilier dans tous ses états « Comment se porte l'immobilier haut de gamme ? »

23/07/2021 | 18:08
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Découvrez les Podcasts Juillet 2021 : De l'immobilier à l'habitat « Émission spécial vacances : où partent les Français cet été ? » et L'immobilier dans tous ses états « Comment se porte l'immobilier haut de gamme ? »
Subscribe

23 Jul 2021 18:00 CEST

Company Name

Acheter-Louer.fr

ISN

FR0010493510

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALALO

Source

ACHETER LOUER

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Acheter louer.fr SA published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 16:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ACHETER-LOUER.FR SA
18:08COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE DU 23/07/21 : Découvrez les Podcasts Juillet 2021 : De l'im..
PU
18:08DÉCOUVREZ LES PODCASTS JUILLET 2021 : De l'immobilier à l'habitat « Émissi..
PU
16:00FINANCEMENTS DILUTIFS : la machine à Penny Stocks
20/07ACHETER LOUER FR : Compte rendu et resultats des votes de l'assemblee generale o..
PU
20/07COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE DU 20/07/21 : « compte rendu et resultats des votes de l'as..
PU
16/07ACHETER LOUER FR : Assemblée Générale Ordinaire du 19 juillet 2021 - Retransmiss..
PU
16/07COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE DU 16/07/21 : « Assemblée Générale Ordinaire du 19 juillet ..
PU
14/07CONTRAT OCEANE WORLD TECH FINANCING : « Mise à jour du tableau de suivi des tir..
PU
14/07BOURSE DE PARIS : Powell sur le gril
14/07EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Stellantis, EDF, Latécoère, Albioma, Apple, LG Chem, Ame..
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ACHETER-LOUER.FR SA
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 3,31 M 3,90 M -
Résultat net 2020 -0,59 M -0,70 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 0,88 M 1,03 M -
PER 2020 -36,2x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 8,22 M 9,68 M -
VE / CA 2019 0,66x
VE / CA 2020 6,22x
Nbr Employés 17
Flottant 100%
Graphique ACHETER-LOUER.FR
Durée : Période :
Acheter-Louer.fr : Graphique analyse technique Acheter-Louer.fr | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ACHETER-LOUER.FR SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Norbert Alvarez Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Campagnolo Chairman-Management Board & Deputy CEO
Julien Tellier Chairman-Supervisory Board & Sales Manager
Miguel Angel Alvarez Fernandez Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Catherine Campagnolo Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ACHETER-LOUER.FR-63.88%24
OMNICOM GROUP INC.18.17%17 258
WPP PLC18.90%16 660
PUBLICIS GROUPE S.A.32.92%16 166
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.45.03%12 867
WEIBO CORPORATION50.35%11 937