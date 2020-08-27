Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Acheter-Louer.fr    ALALO   FR0010493510

ACHETER-LOUER.FR

(ALALO)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique ACHETER-LOUER.FR
Durée : Période :
Acheter-Louer.fr : Graphique analyse technique Acheter-Louer.fr | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ACHETER-LOUER.FR79.10%10
SCHIBSTED ASA43.27%9 487
INFORMA PLC-52.74%8 021
PEARSON PLC-10.30%5 647
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-7.87%2 869
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED-5.26%2 665
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group