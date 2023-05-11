Recherche avancée
  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Etats-Unis
  Nasdaq
  Achilles Therapeutics plc
  Actualités
  Reco analystes
    ACHL   US00449L1026

ACHILLES THERAPEUTICS PLC

(ACHL)
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00:00 10/05/2023
0.9511 USD   -4.89%
13:01Achilles Therapeutics plc : Chardan Research toujours positif
ZM
10/05Syncona déclare que la société clinique Achilles, qui fait partie de son portefeuille, a creusé ses pertes
AN
19/04Les biotechnologies et les ressources naturelles mènent les actions européennes à la baisse dans les échanges de mercredi
MT
Achilles Therapeutics plc : Chardan Research toujours positif

11/05/2023 | 13:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur ACHILLES THERAPEUTICS PLC
Données financières
CA 2023 - - -
Résultat net 2023 -67,1 M - -61,1 M
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 -0,51x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 38,9 M 38,9 M 35,5 M
Capi. / CA 2023 -
Capi. / CA 2024 -
Nbr Employés 238
Flottant 90,3%
Tendances analyse technique ACHILLES THERAPEUTICS PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 0,95 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,50 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 794%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Iraj Ali Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Coutts Chief Financial Officer
Edwin Moses Chairman
Karl Peggs Chief Medical Officer
Sergio Quezada Chief Scientific Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ACHILLES THERAPEUTICS PLC5.68%39
MODERNA, INC.-27.16%49 874
LONZA GROUP AG24.87%47 196
SEAGEN INC.55.62%37 499
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.20%34 898
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-12.55%26 271
