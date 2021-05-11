Connexion
    ACAC   KYG0103T1058

ACIES ACQUISITION CORP.

(ACAC)
Acies Acquisition Corp. : Northland Securities adopte une opinion positive

11/05/2021 | 20:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 329 M - 270 M
Résultat net 2021 - - -
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 -
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 268 M 268 M 221 M
Capi. / CA 2021 0,82x
Capi. / CA 2022 0,62x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 66,7%
Graphique ACIES ACQUISITION CORP.
Durée : Période :
Acies Acquisition Corp. : Graphique analyse technique Acies Acquisition Corp. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ACIES ACQUISITION CORP.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 15,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,97 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 50,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 50,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 50,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Edward King Co-Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Fetters Co-Chief Executive Officer
James Joseph Murren Chairman
Zach Leonsis Independent Director
Sam Kennedy Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ACIES ACQUISITION CORP.-3.20%268
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)22.24%67 211
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED18.95%32 651
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)20.71%16 922
HAL TRUST29.40%15 707
KINNEVIK AB0.06%14 246