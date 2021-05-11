|
Acies Acquisition Corp. : Northland Securities adopte une opinion positive
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ACIES ACQUISITION CORP.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur ACIES ACQUISITION CORP.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
329 M
-
270 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
-
-
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
-
-
-
|PER 2021
|-
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
268 M
268 M
221 M
|Capi. / CA 2021
|0,82x
|Capi. / CA 2022
|0,62x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|66,7%
|
|Graphique ACIES ACQUISITION CORP.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ACIES ACQUISITION CORP.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|1
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
15,00 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
9,97 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
50,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
50,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
50,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs