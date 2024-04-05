Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. est une société biopharmaceutique en phase clinique engagée dans le développement de médicaments oncologiques de précision. La société utilise sa plateforme de médecine de précision, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3), pour développer son portefeuille de médicaments candidats en oncologie. Son principal candidat clinique, ACR-368, est un inhibiteur sélectif de petite molécule ciblant CHK1 et CHK2 avec une puissance inférieure à un chiffre nM et à un chiffre nM. ACR-368 est en phase II d'essai sur plusieurs types de tumeurs solides, y compris les cancers de l'ovaire, de l'endomètre et de la vessie résistants au platine. En utilisant sa plateforme AP3, la société a développé un test prédictif d'OncoSignature pour l'ACR-368, appelé ACR-368 OncoSignature, qui peut prédire la réponse des patients à l'ACR-368 en monothérapie, ce qui améliore le taux de réponse global (ORR) clinique et pourrait permettre d'accélérer le développement de médicaments. La société développe également deux programmes de médicaments précliniques, tels que les inhibiteurs de WEE1 et les inhibiteurs de PKMYT1.

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale