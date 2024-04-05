Action ACRV ACRIVON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc.

Actions

ACRV

US0048901096

Recherche biotechnologique et médicale

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:05:06 05/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
6,385 USD -4,56 % Graphique intraday de Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. -11,86 % +29,88 %
18:23 ACRIVON THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Ladenburg Thalmann toujours à l'achat ZM
28/03 Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc.

ACRIVON THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Ladenburg Thalmann toujours à l'achat ZM
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. nomme Santhosh Palani à son conseil d'administration CI
ACRIVON THERAPEUTICS, INC. : JMP Securities revoit son opinion à la hausse ZM
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. nomme Ivana Magovcevic-Liebisch à son conseil d'administration CI
Acrivon Therapeutics nomme Jean-Marie Cuillerot au poste de directeur médical MT
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. annonce des changements au sein de sa direction CI
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. annonce que la Food and Drug Administration (FDA) des États-Unis accorde le statut de dispositif révolutionnaire au test ACR-368 OncoSignature pour le cancer de l'ovaire. CI
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
ACRIVON THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Maxim réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ACR-2316, un nouveau candidat au développement d'un double inhibiteur WEE1 et PKMYT1, conçu en utilisant la plateforme AP3 d'Acrivon pour obtenir une activité puissante en monothérapie, comme démontré dans les études précliniques. CI
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
Acrivon Therapeutics annonce la nomination d'Adam Levy au poste de vice-président senior et responsable des relations avec les investisseurs et des affaires générales CI
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. nomme Charles (Chuck) Baum au conseil d'administration CI
ACRIVON THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Oppenheimer désormais positif sur le dossier ZM
Acrivon Therapeutics annonce une réduction de sa perte au premier trimestre par rapport à l'année précédente, et reçoit la désignation Fast Track de la FDA américaine pour une éventuelle thérapie contre le cancer MT
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2023 CI
Acrivon Therapeutics annonce que la FDA accorde une désignation Fast Track pour le développement de l'ACR-368 dans le cancer de l'ovaire résistant au platine et le cancer de l'endomètre. CI
ACRIVON THERAPEUTICS, INC. : BMO Capital désormais positif sur le dossier ZM
ACRIVON THERAPEUTICS, INC. : HC Wainwright passe de neutre à achat ZM
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2022 CI
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2022 CI
ACRIVON THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Piper Sandler favorable sur le dossier ZM
ACRIVON THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Jefferies & Co. réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM

Graphique Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc.

Graphique Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. est une société biopharmaceutique en phase clinique engagée dans le développement de médicaments oncologiques de précision. La société utilise sa plateforme de médecine de précision, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3), pour développer son portefeuille de médicaments candidats en oncologie. Son principal candidat clinique, ACR-368, est un inhibiteur sélectif de petite molécule ciblant CHK1 et CHK2 avec une puissance inférieure à un chiffre nM et à un chiffre nM. ACR-368 est en phase II d'essai sur plusieurs types de tumeurs solides, y compris les cancers de l'ovaire, de l'endomètre et de la vessie résistants au platine. En utilisant sa plateforme AP3, la société a développé un test prédictif d'OncoSignature pour l'ACR-368, appelé ACR-368 OncoSignature, qui peut prédire la réponse des patients à l'ACR-368 en monothérapie, ce qui améliore le taux de réponse global (ORR) clinique et pourrait permettre d'accélérer le développement de médicaments. La société développe également deux programmes de médicaments précliniques, tels que les inhibiteurs de WEE1 et les inhibiteurs de PKMYT1.
Secteur
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale
Agenda
08/04/2024 - American Association for Cancer Research Meeting - Abstract Number :- 1977
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
9
Dernier Cours de Cloture
6,69 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
19,12 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+185,87 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
ACRIVON THERAPEUTICS, INC. Action Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc.
+29,88 % 151 M
LONZA GROUP AG Action Lonza Group AG
+54,54 % 43,76 Md
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. Action Iqvia Holdings Inc.
+4,30 % 43,42 Md
MODERNA, INC. Action Moderna, Inc.
+3,12 % 39,16 Md
CELLTRION, INC. Action Celltrion, Inc.
-11,91 % 27,68 Md
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY Action ICON Public Limited Company
+13,00 % 25,84 Md
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Action Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-20,39 % 19,15 Md
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. Action Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
+7,62 % 12,87 Md
MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. Action Medpace Holdings, Inc.
+30,51 % 12,06 Md
UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION Action United Therapeutics Corporation
+7,33 % 11,01 Md
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. - Nasdaq
  4. Actualités Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc.
  5. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. : Ladenburg Thalmann toujours à l'achat