Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation : Goldman Sachs passe à neutre sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|Toute l'actualité sur ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|Recommandations des analystes sur ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Données financières
|CA 2021
150 M
-
124 M
|Résultat net 2021
-244 M
-
-202 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
301 M
-
249 M
|PER 2021
|-29,7x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
|
7 394 M
7 394 M
6 117 M
|VE / CA 2021
|47,3x
|VE / CA 2022
|31,4x
|Nbr Employés
|622
|Flottant
|92,6%
|Graphique ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Objectif de cours Moyen
69,17 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
53,11 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
39,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
30,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
13,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs