Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation    ADPT

ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(ADPT)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 30/03 22:00:01
37.58 USD   +0.86%
03/03ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION  : Goldman Sachs passe à neutre sur le dossier
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...-4.94%0.45%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-1.13%0.05%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...0.38%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 66,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 37,26 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 98,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 77,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 61,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-36.99%5 187
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-4.90%20 262
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.7.49%13 912
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-7.52%7 444
INVITAE CORPORATION-20.93%6 501
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-36.81%4 309
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ