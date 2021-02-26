Connexion
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION

(ADUS)
ETFs positionnés sur ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF -...-2.77%1.79%Etats UnisActions - Santé
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF -...-1.73%0.39%Etats UnisActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-1.08%0.22%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD1.37%0.21%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD0.31%0.07%Etats UnisActions



Graphique ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION
Addus HomeCare Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Addus HomeCare Corporation
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 133,71 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 113,26 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 23,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 10,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION-3.27%1 774
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION1.51%90 916
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.2.51%49 021
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION5.16%14 445
DAVITA INC.-13.00%11 174
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY9.17%11 104
