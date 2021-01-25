Connexion
ADLPARTNER

(ALP)
ADLPartner : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 18 au 22 janvier 2021

25/01/2021 | 19:00
ADLPartner
Société anonyme à directoire et conseil de surveillance au capital de 6 478 836 euros
3, avenue de Chartres 60500 – CHANTILLY
393 376 801 R.C.S. Compiègne

Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 18 au 22 janvier 2021

Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché

Nom de l'émetteurCode Identifiant de l'émetteur (LEI)Jour de la transactionCode identifiant de l'instrument financier (Code ISIN)Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisitionMarché
ADLPartner96950024A1S6095J506718/01/2021FR000006297823114,82XPAR
ADLPartner96950024A1S6095J506719/01/2021FR000006297812614,90XPAR
ADLPartner96950024A1S6095J506720/01/2021FR00000629787714,92XPAR
ADLPartner96950024A1S6095J506722/01/2021FR000006297838014,95XPAR
   TOTAL81414,90 

Détail transaction par transaction

Nom de l'émetteurCode LEINom du PSICode identifiant du PSIjour/heure
de la transaction		Code
ISIN		Prix unitaire (unité)DeviseQuantité achetéeCode identifiant marchéNuméro de référence de la transactionObjectif du rachat
ADLPartner96950024A1S6095J5067NatixisKX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ6318/01/2021 11:17:19FR000006297814,80EUR118XPARl30Nfl_5Q-q8K4Ap0QU3uAACouverture (attribution salariée)
ADLPartner96950024A1S6095J5067NatixisKX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ6318/01/2021 14:35:46FR000006297814,85EUR113XPAR10YFZFk8QjaR6hS-y7Ax1gACouverture (attribution salariée)
ADLPartner96950024A1S6095J5067NatixisKX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ6319/01/2021 17:04:02FR000006297814,90EUR1XPAR1993175158045Couverture (attribution salariée)
ADLPartner96950024A1S6095J5067NatixisKX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ6319/01/2021 17:18:17FR000006297814,90EUR105XPAR1993194762045Couverture (attribution salariée)
ADLPartner96950024A1S6095J5067NatixisKX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ6319/01/2021 17:19:32FR000006297814,90EUR20XPAR1993196547045Couverture (attribution salariée)
ADLPartner96950024A1S6095J5067NatixisKX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ6320/01/2021 09:00:30FR000006297814,95EUR27XPAR7ZJG98cWRPK_6dVuGQH--gACouverture (attribution salariée)
ADLPartner96950024A1S6095J5067NatixisKX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ6320/01/2021 11:32:45FR000006297814,90EUR50XPARAo0ppnI2RZGWroHJN-gJsgACouverture (attribution salariée)
ADLPartner96950024A1S6095J5067NatixisKX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ6322/01/2021 12:59FR000006297814,95EUR325XPAR1995251928045Couverture (attribution salariée)
ADLPartner96950024A1S6095J5067NatixisKX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ6322/01/2021 13:35FR000006297814,95EUR55XPAR1995270685045Couverture (attribution salariée)

Relations Investisseurs & Informations financières
Tel : +33 1 41 58 72 03 - Courriel : relations.investisseurs@adlpartner.fr

ADLPartner est cotée sur Euronext Paris – Compartiment C
Codes ISIN : FR0000062978-ALP – Bloomberg : ALP FP – Reuters : ALDP.PA
www.adlpartner.com


Données financières
CA 2019 139 M 168 M -
Résultat net 2019 5,24 M 6,36 M -
Tréso. nette 2019 9,18 M 11,1 M -
PER 2019 11,0x
Rendement 2019 -
Capitalisation 59,3 M 72,2 M -
VE / CA 2018 0,20x
VE / CA 2019 0,34x
Nbr Employés 500
Flottant 20,6%
Tendances analyse technique ADLPARTNER
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Bertrand Laurioz Chairman-Management Board
Philippe Vigneron Chairman-Supervisory Board
Emmanuel Gougeon Chief Financial Officer
Xavier Bouton Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Robin B. Smith Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ADLPARTNER0.34%72
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.18.03%25 945
DENTSU GROUP INC.2.12%8 484
VERITONE, INC.46.40%1 324
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED56.09%1 205
ECHO MARKETING CO LTD--.--%832
