ADLPartner : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 18 au 22 janvier 2021

ADLPartner
Société anonyme à directoire et conseil de surveillance au capital de 6 478 836 euros
3, avenue de Chartres 60500 – CHANTILLY
393 376 801 R.C.S. Compiègne
Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 18 au 22 janvier 2021
Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché
|Nom de l'émetteur
|Code Identifiant de l'émetteur (LEI)
|Jour de la transaction
|Code identifiant de l'instrument financier (Code ISIN)
|Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)
|Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition
|Marché
|ADLPartner
|96950024A1S6095J5067
|18/01/2021
|FR0000062978
|231
|14,82
|XPAR
|ADLPartner
|96950024A1S6095J5067
|19/01/2021
|FR0000062978
|126
|14,90
|XPAR
|ADLPartner
|96950024A1S6095J5067
|20/01/2021
|FR0000062978
|77
|14,92
|XPAR
|ADLPartner
|96950024A1S6095J5067
|22/01/2021
|FR0000062978
|380
|14,95
|XPAR
|
|
|
|TOTAL
|814
|14,90
|
Détail transaction par transaction
|Nom de l'émetteur
|Code LEI
|Nom du PSI
|Code identifiant du PSI
|jour/heure
de la transaction
|Code
ISIN
|Prix unitaire (unité)
|Devise
|Quantité achetée
|Code identifiant marché
|Numéro de référence de la transaction
|Objectif du rachat
|ADLPartner
|96950024A1S6095J5067
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|18/01/2021 11:17:19
|FR0000062978
|14,80
|EUR
|118
|XPAR
|l30Nfl_5Q-q8K4Ap0QU3uAA
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|ADLPartner
|96950024A1S6095J5067
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|18/01/2021 14:35:46
|FR0000062978
|14,85
|EUR
|113
|XPAR
|10YFZFk8QjaR6hS-y7Ax1gA
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|ADLPartner
|96950024A1S6095J5067
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|19/01/2021 17:04:02
|FR0000062978
|14,90
|EUR
|1
|XPAR
|1993175158045
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|ADLPartner
|96950024A1S6095J5067
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|19/01/2021 17:18:17
|FR0000062978
|14,90
|EUR
|105
|XPAR
|1993194762045
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|ADLPartner
|96950024A1S6095J5067
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|19/01/2021 17:19:32
|FR0000062978
|14,90
|EUR
|20
|XPAR
|1993196547045
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|ADLPartner
|96950024A1S6095J5067
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|20/01/2021 09:00:30
|FR0000062978
|14,95
|EUR
|27
|XPAR
|7ZJG98cWRPK_6dVuGQH--gA
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|ADLPartner
|96950024A1S6095J5067
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|20/01/2021 11:32:45
|FR0000062978
|14,90
|EUR
|50
|XPAR
|Ao0ppnI2RZGWroHJN-gJsgA
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|ADLPartner
|96950024A1S6095J5067
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|22/01/2021 12:59
|FR0000062978
|14,95
|EUR
|325
|XPAR
|1995251928045
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|ADLPartner
|96950024A1S6095J5067
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|22/01/2021 13:35
|FR0000062978
|14,95
|EUR
|55
|XPAR
|1995270685045
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
Relations Investisseurs & Informations financières
Tel : +33 1 41 58 72 03 - Courriel : relations.investisseurs@adlpartner.fr
ADLPartner est cotée sur Euronext Paris – Compartiment C
Codes ISIN : FR0000062978-ALP – Bloomberg : ALP FP – Reuters : ALDP.PA
www.adlpartner.com