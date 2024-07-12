|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:46:02.53
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:44:05.643
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOLOCAL GROUP
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:44:05.04
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXANS
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:44:04.42
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROAPI
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:44:03.787
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:44:03.17
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:44:02.54
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ADOCIA
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:42:04.973
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOLUTIONS 30 SE
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:42:04.35
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROAPI
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:42:03.733
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VIRIDIEN
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:42:03.13
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOITEC
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:42:02.52
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:40:05.96
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:40:05.373
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXANS
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:40:04.753
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EMEIS
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T15:40:04.113
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|RENAULT
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T14:48:03.29
|Declarations
|Document
|EIFFAGE
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T14:48:02.5
|Declarations
|Document
|CARREFOUR
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:48:02.6
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL PYRENEES GASCOGNE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:46:04.677
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL CHARENTE PERIGORD
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:46:04.01
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL CENTRE-EST
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:46:03.32
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE NORMANDIE SEINE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:46:02.6
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL NORD MIDI-PYRENEES
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:44:02.63
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL CHARENTE-MARITIME DEUX-SEVRES
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:42:03.997
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL BRIE PICARDIE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:42:03.317
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DE CHAMPAGNE BOURGOGNE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:42:02.627
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSES DE CREDIT MUTUEL DE BRETAGNE AFFILIEES AU CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:40:02.767
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSES DE CREDIT MUTUEL DU SUD-OUEST AFFILIEES AU CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:18:03.893
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|ILE-DE-FRANCE MOBILITES
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:16:03.383
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|CAISSE D'AMORTISSEMENT DE LA DETTE SOCIALE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:16:02.687
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|CAISSE D'AMORTISSEMENT DE LA DETTE SOCIALE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T11:14:02.97
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|WAVESTONE
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T10:54:03.283
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|TIPIAK
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T10:52:02.507
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|OSMOZIS
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T10:50:03.14
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T10:50:02.52
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:24:02.657
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:22:58.047
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:22:55.887
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:22:02.637
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:20:29.467
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:20:16.187
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:18:18.82
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:18:16.693
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:18:14.677
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:16:19.04
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:16:16.98
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:16:14.863
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:15:20.397
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:14:49.98
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:14:02.66
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:12:52.28
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:12:49.997
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:12:02.647
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:10:59.143
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:10:56.987
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:10:02.667
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:08:30.073
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:08:15.123
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:08:02.66
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:06:49.12
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-12T10:06:02.883
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2024-07-12T00:00:00
|2024-07-12T08:54:03.253
|PreOffre
|Document
|WEDIA
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T18:10:03.007
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VAZIVA
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T18:10:02.4
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EUROLAND CORPORATE
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T18:10:01.797
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOUAX SCA
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T18:08:04.313
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOUAX SCA
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T18:08:03.677
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|AMOEBA
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T18:08:03.06
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T18:08:02.4
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|REMY COINTREAU
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T18:08:01.79
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HAULOTTE GROUP
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T18:06:02.757
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CEGEDIM
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T18:06:01.803
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TRIGANO
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T16:02:01.85
|Declarations
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:58:01.797
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:44:01.823
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALLOUREC
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:42:04.267
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:42:03.05
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:42:02.447
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:42:01.817
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:40:05.15
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOLOCAL GROUP
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:40:03.86
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|RUBIS
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:40:03.223
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VIRIDIEN
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:40:02.603
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOLUTIONS 30 SE
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:00:02.423
|Declarations
|Document
|EIFFAGE
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T15:00:01.807
|Declarations
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T14:58:02.633
|Declarations
|Document
|CATANA GROUP
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T14:58:01.827
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|CLASQUIN
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T13:56:01.973
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|ACTICOR BIOTECH
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T13:54:02.827
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|VINCI
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T13:54:02.123
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|AMUNDI
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T13:52:01.953
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DES SAVOIE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T13:50:01.963
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DU MORBIHAN
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T13:48:01.897
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DE CHAMPAGNE BOURGOGNE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T13:46:01.913
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DES COTES D'ARMOR
|Link
|2024-07-11T00:00:00
|2024-07-11T11:38:01.787
|Declarations
|Document
|CARREFOUR
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T10:08:15.79
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T10:08:02.007
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T10:06:48.86
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-11T10:06:46.5
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Adocia SA published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 13:49:03 UTC.