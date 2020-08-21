Connexion
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.

(WMS)
ETFs positionnés sur ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Global Water Index ETF - CAD-2.32%1.28%MondeActions
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...-0.17%0.36%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.11%0.14%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...-1.55%0.07%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 62,60 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 57,60 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 23,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,68%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -21,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.48.30%4 006
GEBERIT AG-4.42%20 419
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED52.75%6 205
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.9.87%3 344
ASTRAL POLY TECHNIK LIMITED5.44%2 288
RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LIMITED-28.96%1 598
