    ADVANC   TH0268010Z03

ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ADVANC)
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited : UBS à l'achat

10/08/2022 | 11:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 186 Mrd 5 260 M 5 143 M
Résultat net 2022 27 516 M 778 M 760 M
Dette nette 2022 82 382 M 2 328 M 2 276 M
PER 2022 22,2x
Rendement 2022 3,82%
Capitalisation 610 Mrd 17 233 M 16 848 M
VE / CA 2022 3,72x
VE / CA 2023 3,51x
Nbr Employés 8 778
Flottant 32,7%
Graphique ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited : Graphique analyse technique Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Dernier Cours de Clôture 205,00 THB
Objectif de cours Moyen 245,09 THB
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Somchai Lertsutiwong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Weng Cheong Hui President & Chief Operating Officer
Tee Seeumpornroj Chief Financial Officer
Kan Trakulhoon Chairman
Krairit Euchukanonchai Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.87%17 233
T-MOBILE US25.52%182 563
AT&T INC.-2.57%128 979
KDDI CORPORATION22.90%67 257
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-2.56%61 948
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-12.91%59 383