|
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited : UBS à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
186 Mrd
5 260 M
5 143 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
27 516 M
778 M
760 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
82 382 M
2 328 M
2 276 M
|PER 2022
|22,2x
|Rendement 2022
|3,82%
|
|Capitalisation
|
610 Mrd
17 233 M
16 848 M
|VE / CA 2022
|3,72x
|VE / CA 2023
|3,51x
|Nbr Employés
|8 778
|Flottant
|32,7%
|
|Graphique ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|22
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|205,00 THB
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|245,09 THB
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|19,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs