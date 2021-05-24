Connexion
Advicenne : 24 mai 2021 - Formulaire de vote

24/05/2021 | 18:15
AssembléeGénéraleMixte

Convocation pour le lundi 14 juin 2021, à 11h00 à

HUIS CLOS/ IN CLOSED SESSION, dans les bureaux de

1 723 828,80 €

la sociétéPharnext, 46 rue Saint Lazare, 75009 Paris

Mixed General Meeting

To be held on Monday 14th June 2021, at 11:00 AM at

HUIS CLOS/ IN CLOSED SESSION, at Pharnext offices,

46 rue Saint Lazare, 75009 Paris

Disclaimer

Advicenne SA published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 16:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 2,92 M 3,56 M -
Résultat net 2020 -24,4 M -29,8 M -
Dette nette 2020 5,03 M 6,14 M -
PER 2020 -3,20x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 78,3 M 95,4 M -
VE / CA 2020 28,6x
VE / CA 2021 43,4x
Nbr Employés 29
Flottant 42,2%
