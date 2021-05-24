|
Advicenne : 24 mai 2021 - Formulaire de vote
|
|
AssembléeGénéraleMixte
|
|
Convocation pour le lundi 14 juin 2021, à 11h00 à
|
|
HUIS CLOS/ IN CLOSED SESSION, dans les bureaux de
|
1 723 828,80 €
|
la sociétéPharnext, 46 rue Saint Lazare, 75009 Paris
|
Mixed General Meeting
|
|
|
To be held on Monday 14th June 2021, at 11:00 AM at
|
|
HUIS CLOS/ IN CLOSED SESSION, at Pharnext offices,
|
|
46 rue Saint Lazare, 75009 Paris
Disclaimer
Advicenne SA published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 16:14:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
2,92 M
3,56 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-24,4 M
-29,8 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
5,03 M
6,14 M
-
|PER 2020
|-3,20x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
78,3 M
95,4 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|28,6x
|VE / CA 2021
|43,4x
|Nbr Employés
|29
|Flottant
|42,2%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ADVICENNE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|1
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
21,50 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
9,30 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
131%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
131%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
131%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|ADVICENNE
|-7.00%
|95