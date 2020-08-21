Connexion
    ADYEN   NL0012969182

ADYEN N.V.

(ADYEN)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Amsterdam - 30/06 14:41:34
2061.5 EUR   +0.22%
Fonds positionnés sur ADYEN N.V.
NomPositionPEA1er JanNotation
Fideas Smart for Climate Act Euroz X A/I1.84M EURNON15.00%NC
MS INVF Global Insight A2.9M USDNON6.00%
Prévoir Gestion Actions I13.41M EURNON20.00%


ETFs positionnés sur ADYEN N.V.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
IShares AEX - EUR6.8%0.73%néerlandais
IShares AEX (Acc) - EUR6.8%0.72%-néerlandais
SPDR MSCI Europe Technology - EUR5.01%1.74%Europe
IShares MSCI Europe Information Technology...5%1.70%-NC
IShares MSCI Netherlands ETF - USD4.87%0.93%néerlandais
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods ...4.37%0.00%Europe
First Trust Dow Jones International Intern...3.92%0.00%NC
ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods...3.72%-1.56%Europe
UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Quality (EUR) A...3%1.29%Europe
UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Quality (hedged...3%0.58%Europe
UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Quality (hedged...3%0.00%Europe
IShares EURO Total Market Growth Large - EUR2.81%0.89%Europe
IShares EURO STOXX 50 ex-Financials - EUR2.17%1.06%Europe
IShares EURO STOXX 50 ex-Financials (D) -...2.17%0.29%-Europe
BNP Paribas Easy EURO STOXX 50 - C - EUR1.92%-0.31%Europe
Xtrackers Euro Stoxx 50 1C - EUR1.91%-0.35%Europe
Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - Dist - EUR1.9%-0.22%Europe
Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - - Acc - EUR1.9%-0.31%Europe
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - Dist - EUR1.9%-0.29%-Europe
HSBC EURO STOXX 50 - EUR1.9%-0.33%Europe
IShares Core EURO STOXX 50 (DE) - EUR1.9%-0.30%Europe
Lyxor 1 EURO STOXX 50® - EUR1.9%-0.31%Europe
IShares Core EURO STOXX 50 - EUR1.9%-0.40%Europe
UBS ETF - EURO STOXX 50 A-dis - EUR1.9%-0.32%Europe
BNP Paribas Easy EURO STOXX 50 - C/D - EUR1.9%-0.35%Europe
AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 DR (C) - EUR1.89%-0.34%Europe
AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 DR - (D) - EUR1.89%-0.31%Europe
AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 DR - (C) - USD1.89%-0.26%-Europe
IShares Core EURO STOXX 50 (Dist) - EUR1.89%-0.40%Europe
Xtrackers Euro Stoxx 50 1D - EUR1.88%-0.31%Europe
SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF - USD1.85%-0.59%Europe
Lyxor MSCI EMU Growth (DR) - Dist - EUR1.68%0.74%Europe
Amundi Prime Eurozone DR (D) - EUR1.6%-0.02%-NC
Amundi Prime Eurozone DR (C) - EUR1.6%0.00%-Europe
IShares STOXX Europe 50 - EUR1.27%-0.22%Europe
IShares STOXX Europe 50 (DE) - EUR1.25%0.00%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU Minimum Volatility 1D ...1.11%0.46%Europe
BMO MSCI Fintech Innovation Index ETF - CAD1.11%3.33%-NC
IShares EURO STOXX (DE) - EUR1.09%0.09%Europe
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - - Acc - EUR1.09%0.09%Europe
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - Dist - EUR1.09%0.11%Europe
BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD...0.99%0.39%Europe
IShares MSCI EMU Large Cap - EUR0.94%-0.04%Europe
Xtrackers S&P Europe ex UK 1D - EUR0.87%0.90%-Europe
Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (D...0.86%3.50%-Monde
Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) ...0.82%2.91%-Monde
BNP Paribas Easy MSCI EMU ex CW - C - EUR0.77%0.23%Europe
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) - Dist - EUR0.76%0.11%Europe
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) - Acc - EUR0.76%0.05%-Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU (Acc) - EUR0.76%0.06%Europe
1  2  3Suiv.



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 28
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2 057,00 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 2 145,44 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,30%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ADYEN N.V.7.98%72 797
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.0.33%91 140
WORLDLINE0.34%26 973
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED292.46%24 786
STONECO LTD.-18.62%20 870
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.5.78%18 660