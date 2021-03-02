Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Aedas Homes, S.A.    AEDAS   ES0105287009

AEDAS HOMES, S.A.

(AEDAS)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 02/03 13:29:01
18.8 EUR   -0.63%
08/02AEDAS HOMES, S.A. : Proche d'un nouveau potentiel d'appréciation
2018METROVACESA : IPO en février, de 2,95 milliards d'euros au maximum
RE
ETFs positionnés sur AEDAS HOMES, S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares International Developed Pro...-0.03%0.05%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique AEDAS HOMES, S.A.
Aedas Homes, S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Aedas Homes, S.A. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 22,65 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 18,92 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 55,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -33,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AEDAS HOMES, S.A.-10.33%1 043
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.16.20%58 236
VONOVIA SE-10.41%36 534
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP5.77%26 907
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-10.05%16 291
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.81%15 620
