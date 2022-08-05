Connexion
    AED   BE0003851681

AEDIFICA SA

(AED)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Bruxelles  -  15:14 05/08/2022
97.60 EUR   -3.37%
15:06AEDIFICA : Présentation des résultats semestriels 2022 (webscast slides) - 05/08/2022
PU
07:30Aedifica SA confirme l'orientation du dividende pour l'exercice 2022
CI
28/07AEDIFICA SA : Compte-rendu de l'Assemblée générale
CO
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Aedifica : Présentation des résultats semestriels 2022 (webscast slides) - 05/08/2022

05/08/2022 | 15:06
Half year results 2022

Brussels, 5 August 2022

Table of content

  1. Highlights H1 2022
  1. Financials
  1. Portfolio analysis
  1. Outlook
  1. Q&A

-2-

Highlights H1 2022

Militza Brugge Burgge - Belgium

Highlights H1 2022

€85.9 million

8

€820 million

41%

+27% YoY

countries

Pre-let development projects

Debt-to-assets

EPRA Earnings

and acquisitions in progress

ratio

€131.0 million

599

14

+21% YoY, +4.2% L-F-L

Healthcare sites

Projects completed

Rental income

(approx. €63 m)

€5.3 billion

>44,000

100%

+8% (+ €381 m)

Users

Occupancy rate

compared to Dec 2021

Real estate portfolio

€2.36/share

>130

20 years

EPRA EPS

Operator groups

WAULT

-4-

€309 million

raised on capital markets & 2 contributions in kind

€421 million

new LT bank financing

  1. with a
    stable outlook

Credit rating from

S&P Global Ratings

Financials

Seniorenquartier Weyhe Weyhe - Germany

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Aedifica SA published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 13:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 278 M 284 M -
Résultat net 2022 394 M 403 M -
Dette nette 2022 2 508 M 2 566 M -
PER 2022 10,5x
Rendement 2022 3,71%
Capitalisation 3 667 M 3 752 M -
VE / CA 2022 22,3x
VE / CA 2023 20,5x
Nbr Employés 114
Flottant 99,9%
Graphique AEDIFICA SA
Durée : Période :
Aedifica SA : Graphique analyse technique Aedifica SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique AEDIFICA SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Dernier Cours de Clôture 101,00 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 127,17 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Stefaan Gielens Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ingrid Maria J. Daerden Chief Financial Officer & Risk Manager
Serge Wibaut Chairman
Raoul Thomassen Chief Operating Officer
Sven Andre Bogaerts Chief Mergers & Acquisitions Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
AEDIFICA SA-12.10%3 752
WELLTOWER INC.-5.56%36 771
VENTAS-0.49%20 333
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-25.52%14 504
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-32.25%9 586
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.5.98%7 342