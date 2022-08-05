Aedifica : Présentation des résultats semestriels 2022 (webscast slides) - 05/08/2022

Half year results 2022
Brussels, 5 August 2022
Table of content
Highlights H1 2022
Militza Brugge Burgge - Belgium
€85.9 million
8
€820 million
41%
+27% YoY
countries
Pre-let development projects
Debt-to-assets
EPRA Earnings
and acquisitions in progress
ratio
€131.0 million
599
14
+21% YoY, +4.2% L-F-L
Healthcare sites
Projects completed
Rental income
(approx. €63 m)
€5.3 billion
>44,000
100%
+8% (+ €381 m)
Users
Occupancy rate
compared to Dec 2021
Real estate portfolio
€2.36/share
>130
20 years
EPRA EPS
Operator groups
WAULT
€309 million
raised on capital markets & 2 contributions in kind
€421 million
new LT bank financing
Credit rating from
S&P Global Ratings
Financials
Seniorenquartier Weyhe Weyhe - Germany
