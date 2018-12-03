Connexion
AEDIFICA SA

(AED)
Fonds positionnés sur AEDIFICA SA
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
DPAM Capital B Real Estate EMU Sus BNON-20.00%18.00%5.88M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur AEDIFICA SAETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...-7.11%3.17%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...-6.38%3.17%EuropeActions - Immobilier
Lyxor BEL 20 TR (DR) - Dist - EUR-4.95%1.94%BelgiqueActions
Xtrackers FTSE Developed Europe ex ...-5.56%1.85%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA Nareit D...-5.79%1.82%-EuropeActions - Immobilier
SPDR FTSE EPRA Europe ex UK Real Es...-5.27%1.68%EuropeActions - Immobilier
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Real Estat...-3.02%1.57%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...-5.29%1.24%-EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...-5.64%1.24%EuropeActions - Immobilier
IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE...-4.52%0.54%EuropeActions
IShares International Developed Pro...-2.95%0.42%MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...-3.30%0.23%MondeActions - Immobilier
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...-4.94%0.23%-MondeActions - Immobilier
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - -...-4.23%0.07%EuropeActions
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - D...-4.29%0.07%EuropeActions



Le grand écart transatlantique
Graphique AEDIFICA SA
Aedifica SA : Graphique analyse technique Aedifica SA | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 108,20 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 101,20 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 23,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,92%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -11,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AEDIFICA SA-10.60%3 251
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-29.87%20 656
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-36.67%19 076
INVITATION HOMES INC.-11.78%14 820
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-7.19%13 690
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-32.88%13 168
