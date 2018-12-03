|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...
|-7.11%
|3.17%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...
|-6.38%
|3.17%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|Lyxor BEL 20 TR (DR) - Dist - EUR
|-4.95%
|1.94%
|Belgique
|Actions
|Xtrackers FTSE Developed Europe ex ...
|-5.56%
|1.85%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA Nareit D...
|-5.79%
|1.82%
|-
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|SPDR FTSE EPRA Europe ex UK Real Es...
|-5.27%
|1.68%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Real Estat...
|-3.02%
|1.57%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|-5.29%
|1.24%
|-
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|-5.64%
|1.24%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE...
|-4.52%
|0.54%
|Europe
|Actions
|IShares International Developed Pro...
|-2.95%
|0.42%
|Monde
|Actions
|AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...
|-3.30%
|0.23%
|Monde
|Actions - Immobilier
|AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...
|-4.94%
|0.23%
|-
|Monde
|Actions - Immobilier
|Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - -...
|-4.23%
|0.07%
|Europe
|Actions
|Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - D...
|-4.29%
|0.07%
|Europe
|Actions