Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Aéroports de Paris
  6. Fonds
    ADP   FR0010340141

AÉROPORTS DE PARIS

(ADP)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur AÉROPORTS DE PARISETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR2.64%-0.09%France
BNP PARIBAS EASY ECPI GLOBAL ESG INFRASTRU...1.03%-0.69%-Monde
IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE) - EUR0.44%-0.05%Europe
IShares MSCI EMU Mid Cap - EUR0.35%0.74%Europe
ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods...0.28%-1.56%Europe
SPDR MSCI Europe Industrials - EUR0.25%-0.31%-NC
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods ...0.24%0.00%Europe
IShares MSCI France - EUR0.21%-0.55%France
IShares MSCI France ETF - USD0.2%-0.44%France
Franklin FTSE France ETF - USD0.2%-0.64%France
Xtrackers MSCI Europe Mid Cap 1C - USD0.17%0.14%Europe
IShares Dow Jones Eurozone Sustainability ...0.17%4.11%Europe
IShares Global Infrastructure - USD0.14%-0.58%Monde
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI EMU Cyclical A-d...0.13%0.00%Europe
Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Eurozone Climate P...0.11%0.31%-Europe
Lyxor MSCI EMU Growth (DR) - Dist - EUR0.1%0.74%Europe
SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF - USD0.1%-0.08%EAFE
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 2C (GBP Hedged) - GBP0.07%0.07%-Europe
SPDR MSCI EMU - EUR0.07%0.05%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 1D - EUR0.07%0.09%Europe
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) - Dist - EUR0.07%0.11%Europe
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) - Acc - EUR0.07%0.05%-Europe
BNP Paribas Easy MSCI EMU ex CW - C - EUR0.07%0.23%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU (Acc) - EUR0.07%0.06%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU Distributing - GBP ...0.07%0.08%-Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU - Accumulating - US...0.07%0.13%-Europe
IShares MSCI EMU CHF Hedged - CHF0.07%0.46%Europe
IShares MSCI EMU USD Hedged (Acc) - USD0.07%0.10%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU (Dist) - EUR0.07%0.00%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU A-dis - EUR0.07%0.04%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-acc - EUR0.07%0.28%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-UKdis - EUR0.07%0.00%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to CHF) A-acc ...0.07%0.67%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to USD) A-dist...0.07%0.00%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to USD) A-acc ...0.07%-0.12%-Europe
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to GBP) A-d...0.07%0.03%-Europe
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to GBP) A-a...0.07%0.32%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to SGD) A-acc ...0.07%0.00%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 3C (CHF hedged) - CHF0.07%-0.84%-Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 1C (USD Hedged) - USD0.07%0.04%-Europe
SPDR MSCI World Industrials - USD0.07%0.26%-NC
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - - Acc - EUR0.06%0.09%Europe
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - Dist - EUR0.06%0.11%Europe
IShares EURO STOXX (DE) - EUR0.06%0.09%Europe
Lyxor S&P Europe Paris-Aligned Climate (EU...0.05%0.26%-Europe
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.05%-1.71%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Value A-dis - EUR0.05%-0.46%Europe
IShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF - USD0.05%0.05%-EAFE
BNP Paribas Easy MSCI Europe ex UK ex CW ...0.05%0.17%Europe
AMUNDI MSCI EUROPE EX UK (C) - EUR0.05%0.24%Europe
1  2  3Suiv.



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Des sorcières, des dragons et des pirates
Graphique AÉROPORTS DE PARIS
Durée : Période :
Aéroports de Paris : Graphique analyse technique Aéroports de Paris | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Cloture 112,70 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 98,39 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -12,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS6.22%14 618
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-2.43%26 523
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-36.68%15 244
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-10.14%12 018
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-3.89%7 723
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.34%5 732