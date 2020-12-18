Connexion
ETFs positionnés sur AEROVIRONMENT, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF - ...-2.70%2.57%Etats UnisActions - Aérospatiale
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF -...3.42%0.22%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD2.04%0.20%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...0.32%0.18%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD1.80%0.07%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...2.37%0.05%Etats UnisActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 96,33 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 85,45 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 20,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 0,64%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AEROVIRONMENT, INC.38.40%2 042
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-20.03%106 551
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-8.94%98 652
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-12.20%50 128
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-14.04%43 402
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.15%39 020
