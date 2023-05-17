Recherche avancée
    AGS   BE0974264930

AGEAS SA/NV

(AGS)
  Rapport
17/05/2023
40.74 EUR   -0.32%
17:47Ageas communique le nouveau nombre total de ses actions émises
GL
17:41Résolutions des Assemblées Générales des Actionnaires d'ageas SA/NV du 17 mai 2023
GL
16:31Ageas / : SFCR - Executive Summary (FR)
PU
Ageas communique le nouveau nombre total de ses actions émises

17/05/2023 | 17:47
Ageas communique le nouveau nombre total de ses actions émises

Suite à l’annulation de 1.760.000 actions, le nombre total d’actions émises (« le dénominateur ») s’élève dorénavant à 187.971.187.

L’Assemblée générale extraordinaire des Actionnaires d’ageas SA/NV a approuvé le 17 mai 2023 l’annulation de 1.760.000 actions. Par conséquent, le nombre total d’actions émises s’élève à 187.971.187. Ce nombre (« le dénominateur ») sera utilisé pour calculer les pourcentages de participations.

Ces informations sont disponibles sur le site d’Ageas sous « Investisseurs– Structure de l’actionnariat »
(http://www.ageas.com/fr/investisseurs/structure-de-lactionnariat).

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 44,000 people and reported annual inflows of more than EUR 16 billion in 2022.

Pièce jointe


Données financières
CA 2023 9 992 M 10 852 M -
Résultat net 2023 1 033 M 1 122 M -
Dette nette 2023 2 452 M 2 663 M -
PER 2023 7,20x
Rendement 2023 7,63%
Capitalisation 7 506 M 8 153 M -
VE / CA 2023 1,00x
VE / CA 2024 1,08x
Nbr Employés 13 388
Flottant 89,6%
Graphique AGEAS SA/NV
Durée : Période :
ageas SA/NV : Graphique analyse technique ageas SA/NV | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique AGEAS SA/NV
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Dernier Cours de Clôture 40,87 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 45,28 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Hans de Cuyper Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wim Guilliams Chief Financial Officer
Bart Karel de Smet Chairman
Guy Jacques Marie de Selliers de Moranville Director
Richard David Jackson Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
AGEAS SA/NV-1.33%8 153
ALLIANZ SE4.06%90 459
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES9.74%89 089
CHUBB LIMITED-9.52%82 669
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-2.94%70 664
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-7.72%27 648
