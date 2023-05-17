Ageas communique le nouveau nombre total de ses actions émises

Suite à l’annulation de 1.760.000 actions, le nombre total d’actions émises (« le dénominateur ») s’élève dorénavant à 187.971.187.

L’Assemblée générale extraordinaire des Actionnaires d’ageas SA/NV a approuvé le 17 mai 2023 l’annulation de 1.760.000 actions. Par conséquent, le nombre total d’actions émises s’élève à 187.971.187. Ce nombre (« le dénominateur ») sera utilisé pour calculer les pourcentages de participations.

Ces informations sont disponibles sur le site d’Ageas sous « Investisseurs– Structure de l’actionnariat »

(http://www.ageas.com/fr/investisseurs/structure-de-lactionnariat).

