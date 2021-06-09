Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Belgique
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Ageas SA/NV
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    AGS   BE0974264930

AGEAS SA/NV

(AGS)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

ageas / : Gilke Eeckhoudt devient le nouveau Chief Development & Sustainability Officer d'Ageas

09/06/2021 | 10:21
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Optimize user experience

To make your experience on our websites as smooth as possible, we use technical, functional and anonymized analytical cookies.

You cannot refuse these cookies from this page as they are essential to guarantee you the best user experience.

En savoir plus

We use technical and functional cookies to remember choices and selections that you have made during previous visits. They prevent you from having to set your preferences again every time.Without these cookies, some (parts of) our sites may not work (properly) and (some of the) services you have asked for may not be able to be provided. In addition, we use anonymized analytical cookies to keep track on how you and other users browse our websites to help us creating better flows, producing more interesting content, etc.

These analytical cookies do not store any personal information. For an overview of the cookies belonging to this category, consult our Cookie Policy.

To opt-out from these cookies, you can always disable them in your browser settings. Be aware that some functionalities of our websites may not function properly. For information on how to set up your browser preferences, please refer to the documentation of the manufacturer of your browser.

Disclaimer

Ageas NV published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 08:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur AGEAS SA/NV
10:21AGEAS /  : Gilke Eeckhoudt devient le nouveau Chief Development & Sustainability..
PU
04/06AGEAS  : AlphaValue change d'opinion
CF
02/06BOURSE DE PARIS : La fête n'est pas encore finie
02/06AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR  : Airbus, Vivendi, GTT, BigBen, Aryzta, Montea, Ageas,..
02/06AGEAS  : présentation du prochain plan stratégique triennal
CF
02/06AGEAS SA/NV : Détachement de dividende final
FA
25/05AGEAS /  : Filip Coremans nommé Vice-Chairman of the Board de la Chambre de comm..
PU
19/05AGEAS SA/NV  : Franchissements de seuil
CO
19/05AGEAS SA/NV  : Franchissements de seuil
CO
19/05AGEAS SA/NV  : Compte-rendu de l'Assemblée générale
CO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur AGEAS SA/NV
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 9 371 M 11 412 M -
Résultat net 2021 941 M 1 146 M -
Dette nette 2021 2 689 M 3 275 M -
PER 2021 9,79x
Rendement 2021 5,56%
Capitalisation 9 271 M 11 292 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,28x
VE / CA 2022 1,25x
Nbr Employés 9 953
Flottant 90,1%
Graphique AGEAS SA/NV
Durée : Période :
ageas SA/NV : Graphique analyse technique ageas SA/NV | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique AGEAS SA/NV
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Objectif de cours Moyen 52,40 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 49,59 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,66%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -17,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Hans de Cuyper Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Boizard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bart Karel de Smet Chairman
Guy Jacques Marie de Selliers de Moranville Vice Chairman
Lionel Perl Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AGEAS SA/NV13.79%11 292
ALLIANZ SE8.82%109 708
CHUBB LIMITED10.33%76 200
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.17.92%70 162
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD0.08%61 875
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED32.81%25 853