Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Agfa-Gevaert NV    AGFB   BE0003755692

AGFA-GEVAERT NV

(AGFB)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 02/12 21:58:23
3.553 EUR   +0.08%
13/11AGFA : la chute du CA s'avère plus importante que prévu
CF
26/08AGFA-GEVAERT : sanctionné après ses trimestriels
CF
06/03AGFA-GEVAERT NV : publication des résultats annuels
ETFs positionnés sur AGFA-GEVAERT NVETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...1.55%0.13%MondeActions



Décryptage
Trois nouvelles valeurs par an maximum
Graphique AGFA-GEVAERT NV
Durée : Période :
Agfa-Gevaert NV : Graphique analyse technique Agfa-Gevaert NV | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 4,38 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 3,55 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 34,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 23,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 12,8%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AGFA-GEVAERT NV-23.13%718
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC43.13%186 714
DANAHER CORPORATION46.60%159 835
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.24.11%86 245
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.87.52%63 100
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION7.87%52 278
