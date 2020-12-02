ETFs positionnés sur AGFA-GEVAERT NV ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ... 1.55% 0.13% Monde Actions





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage Trois nouvelles valeurs par an maximum Graphique AGFA-GEVAERT NV Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 2 Objectif de cours Moyen 4,38 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 3,55 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 34,0% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 23,4% Ecart / Objectif Bas 12,8% Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) AGFA-GEVAERT NV -23.13% 718 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC 43.13% 186 714 DANAHER CORPORATION 46.60% 159 835 INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. 24.11% 86 245 SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 87.52% 63 100 EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION 7.87% 52 278