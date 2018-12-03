Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aggreko plc    AGK   GB00BK1PTB77

AGGREKO PLC

(AGK)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur AGGREKO PLC
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Russell Inv UK Equity ANON3.00%20.00%0.9M GBP


ETFs positionnés sur AGGREKO PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
HSBC FTSE 250 - GBP0.60%0.29%Royaume UniActions
Xtrackers FTSE 250 1D - GBP0.61%0.28%Royaume UniActions
Vanguard FTSE 250 - Acc - GBP-0.73%0.28%-Royaume UniActions
Vanguard FTSE 250 - GBP-0.31%0.28%Royaume UniActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...-1.47%0.24%MondeActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR-0.91%0.02%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Le grand écart transatlantique
Graphique AGGREKO PLC
Durée : Période :
Aggreko plc : Graphique analyse technique Aggreko plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 570,46 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 639,50 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -10,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -41,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AGGREKO PLC2.16%2 216
CINTAS CORPORATION-8.89%34 247
TELEPERFORMANCE5.27%20 299
UNITED RENTALS12.47%18 405
LG CORP.17.71%16 130
EDENRED-0.13%13 826
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ