AIB Group plc

AIB GROUP PLC

(AIBG)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur AIB GROUP PLC
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Jupiter Global Value I GBP AccNON5.00%0.00%20.57M GBP


ETFs positionnés sur AIB GROUP PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR0.62%0.02%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ...0.81%0.01%-EuropeActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex U...1.00%0.01%-EuropeActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex U...0.94%0.01%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF1.17%0.01%-EuropeActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe EUR...1.12%0.01%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ETF - USD1.94%0.01%-EuropeActions
AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE - - EUR1.19%0.01%-EuropeActions
Amundi Prime Europe DR (C) - EUR1.18%0.01%-EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Le grand écart des performances
Graphique AIB GROUP PLC
Durée : Période :
AIB Group plc : Graphique analyse technique AIB Group plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Objectif de cours Moyen 1,88 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,57 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 59,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -10,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AIB GROUP PLC-6.66%5 162
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.11.16%430 728
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.10%288 678
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%275 189
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.24.12%212 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 829
